Zaxby's introduces Funnel Cakes and people lose their minds

Fast-food chain drops nostalgic dessert treat with caramel sauce

ATHENS, Ga., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's®, the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and legendary Zax Sauce® just launched Funnel Cakes with powdered sugar and caramel sauce for dipping, and brand fans are here for it. Starting at $3.49, the snackable, dunkable, delicious dessert is available at participating locations for a limited time only.

Zaxby's introduces Funnel Cakes with powdered sugar and caramel sauce for dipping, and brand fans are here for it. (PRNewswire)

"We've been blown away by the response to our Funnel Cakes and caramel sauce," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "Guests are ordering our tender, crispy Chicken Fingerz with their Funnel Cakes and creating a sweet, savory combo reminiscent of the Southern staple chicken and waffles."

Zaxby's classic Funnel Cake has a light, fluffy batter that is served golden brown, topped with powdered sugar and paired with a creamy caramel sauce. The first-time menu item is already exceeding expectations, driving incremental sales and increasing check averages. To kick off the craze, Zaxby's plans to share a sweet and salty menu hack on its TikTok channel for National Fried Chicken Day, July 6. The brand is encouraging fans to find inspiration and create their own salty-sweet delights.

Brand fans can best satisfy their cravings by ordering ahead in the Zaxby's app, earning rewards and flavor-packed freebies with 10 points for every $1 spent. To start earning points immediately for Zax Rewardz™, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards or download the app on Google Play or the App Store. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app.

In addition to introducing Funnel Cakes, Zaxby's recently brought back fan-favorite Southwest Zalad. The summer salad brings together fire-roasted corn, crunchy tortilla strips, freshly sliced Roma tomatoes and Cheddar Jack cheese nestled on crisp mixed greens, topped with Zaxby's grilled or hand-breaded chicken and is served with Zaxby's own Southwest Ranch dressing.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

jteetzmann@tombras.com

423.494.3673

(PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zaxby's