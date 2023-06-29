Saphyre Unveils T+1 Solution with Announcement of Project Zero

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a leading pre- and post-trade fintech platform for some of the world's largest financial institutions, has announced a limited engagement initiative to pilot Saphyre's T+1 solution for financial institutions, code named "Project Zero".

Saphyre (PRNewswire)

"Saphyre leverages its memory of digitized pre-trade account data for its clients to eliminate redundant post-trade activities as well as reduce trade exceptions management from hours to minutes, which is key for T+1. An example of this is real-time SSI resolution for mismatches and the elimination of callbacks," said Saphyre CEO and Founder, Gabino Roche. "The industry is rushing to crunch manual processes from 48 hours, T+2 today, to 24 hours for T+1. But you can't get the efficiency and performance needed for T+1 with more bodies and manual processes. It must come from innovation and technology. Enter Saphyre."

Saphyre has 105 globally-recognized patents that remember a data point entered and a document shared in perpetuity. This is for the full life cycle of a fund, recalling information from inception, meaning from pre-trade through post-trade, and maintaining and updating this information in real-time.

"When firms adopt Saphyre for their account setups and maintenance, executed trades are processed swiftly in post-trade," states Saphyre President and Co-Founder Stephen Roche. "As a result of increased efficiencies through the Saphyre platform, we already see T-Zero scenarios. Hence the name of Saphyre's Project Zero. We are solving tomorrow's trade processing issues today."

To learn more about Saphyre's Project Zero, please visit: www.Saphyre.com/ProjectZero

Saphyre's globally patented, interoperable AI platform has garnered the attention of leading Wall Street institutions seeking to digitize pre- and post- trading processes for cost savings, efficiency, and competitive advantages.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saphyre