CSTE Approves Position Statement on Cronobacter Infection in Infants

Improving National Surveillance for Cronobacter Infection in Infants

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) has announced the approval of a position statement to recommend making invasive Cronobacter infection in infants nationally notifiable to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Approved by CSTE's Council, the position statement also establishes standardized criteria for case identification and classification (case counting) to be used for public health surveillance purposes and recommends public reporting of confirmed and probable cases. The invasive Cronobacter infection in infants position statement was developed by CSTE members, working closely with CDC experts and representatives of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL). The approved position statement will be made available in the coming weeks.

Cronobacter infections are rare, but they can be life-threatening in newborns. Infections in infants usually occur in the first days or weeks of life. "I'd like to commend our members and partners who collaborated on this position statement to advance national surveillance efforts for Cronobacter infections," said CSTE Executive Director Janet Hamilton, MPH. "These efforts will assist public health agencies in quantifying and identifying the cause of Cronobacter infections and, coupled with education efforts, will help protect the health of those most vulnerable. Ultimately, we want these infections to be prevented."

Each year, CSTE considers position statements on an array of subjects, from infectious diseases to substance use and mental health, maternal and child health, injury, as well as chronic diseases and conditions that could affect state or local law, rule, or regulation. CSTE position statements are developed by CSTE members, in close partnership with CDC, and reflect membership consensus opinion on policy issues or surveillance strategies. Position statements are proposed, discussed, and ratified or rejected by the "Council," which is a voting body comprised of State Epidemiologists from all U.S. states, territories, and the District of Columbia. Standardized surveillance case definitions establish more consistent disease surveillance across the nation, improving national health monitoring and interactions between health care providers and public health disease investigators. For more information on the CSTE position statement process, click here.

About CSTE

Founded in 1951, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) represents the interests of State Epidemiologists from all 50 U.S. states and territories, comprising the Council. CSTE is also the professional home to over 3000 practicing applied epidemiologists working at the state, tribal, local, and territorial levels. For more information, visit www.cste.org.

