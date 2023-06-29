Airbiquity Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Connected Vehicle Services Leader Recognized for Over-the-Air Software Update and Edge Data Management Excellence

SEATTLE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This accolade recognizes Airbiquity as a leading provider of telematics software solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) based on years of technology innovation and proven development and deployment results.

"Airbiquity's OTAmatic® and DATAmatic™ platforms deliver the necessary software technology and tools for OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers to succeed," said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Airbiquity's software and technology integration expertise offers the flexibility, configurability, and scalability that is required in the era of software-defined vehicles."

In an industry where technology integration plays a vital role in product performance and reliability, automotive OEMs demand the most effective and innovative software and services. Airbiquity's flagship connected-vehicle solutions, the OTAmatic Software Management Platform and DATAmatic Edge Data Platform , provide that advantage today.

"For over 20 years, our focus has been on spotting technology trends in the industry, listening to the needs of our customers, and leveraging our development expertise to deliver cutting-edge cloud-based solutions," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "OTAmatic and DATAmatic are the latest examples of our efforts to excel in the automotive telematics industry."

According to Frost & Sullivan, Airbiquity's pivotal role in developing automotive telematics technology has positioned the company as a go-to partner for automakers and automotive suppliers alike. Its advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services have enabled highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs in over 60 countries worldwide.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

