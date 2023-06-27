Tangram Insurance Services Announces Rekha Skantharaja Joins PCH Mutual Board of Directors

PETALUMA, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency (MGA) and Program Manager, announced today that Rekha Skantharaja, President, and CEO of Tangram Insurance Services, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for PCH Mutual.

Rekha brings over two decades of experience in the insurance space serving in board and leadership roles in various sectors of the industry. Currently she leads Tangram, the program manager for the Personal Care Assisted Living Center (PCALIC). PCH partners with Tangram, through the PCALIC program, to provide the most comprehensive professional and general liability insurance for adult residential care facilities.

"Joining the PCH board brings our powerful partnership into deeper alignment," said Rekha Skantharaja, CEO of Tangram Insurance Services. "Together, we are building a world class program in a rapidly expanding segment of long-term care. I am proud to serve and represent PCH as an insurance leader."

"PCH is thrilled to welcome Rekha to the board—a high caliber professional with a unique depth of experience," said Julie Bordo, President and CEO of PCH Mutual. "She shares PCH's core value of leveraging the power of the collective to elevate the whole in service of our members and their residents."

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to many industries. With 20 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions. For more information, please visit tangramins.com.

About PCH Mutual

PCH Mutual Insurance Co., Inc., a RRG, is an insurance company domiciled in Vermont serving facilities that provide non-medical residential care to adults, including small to mid-sized assisted living facilities, personal care homes and adult family homes. PCH is owned by its policyholder members and operates for their benefit. For more information, please visit pchmutual.com.

