American Residential Services, LLC Continues to Expand with the Acquisition of Tarpy Plumbing, Heating & Air

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services® (ARS®/Rescue Rooter®), one of the nation's largest providers of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, announced it has enhanced its national footprint with the acquisition of Tarpy Plumbing, Heating & Air.

Based in San Diego, California, Tarpy formed in 2007 and employs approximately 50 personnel. The company provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services throughout Southern California. It maintains a fleet of 40 service, installation, and sales vehicles.

"We are proud to join the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network," said Broc Kelly, President and General Manager of Tarpy. "Their commitment to their customers aligns with our passion for serving the San Diego community. With their support, we will be able to provide enhanced services to our valued customers and employees. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continued growth and success as part of the ARS brand."

"Tarpy Plumbing, Heating & Air has a reputation for professional staff, exceptional customer service, outstanding leadership, and quality products," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "They are a natural fit for the ARS Network and will help us further expand our presence in the home services area in California."

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

