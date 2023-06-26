Arcesium and Confluence Partner to Deliver Efficiencies for the Buyside

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a leading global financial technology firm, and Confluence, a leading global technology solutions provider for the investment management industry, today announced a partnership to deliver an integrated data management and analytics solution for middle/back-office operations for asset managers, built to bring workflow efficiency in performance, risk, and regulatory reporting.

The offering will integrate Confluence's StatPro Analytics solution, comprising performance, attribution, risk, GIPS, and other investment analytics, with Arcesium's Financial Data Stack modules and cloud-native data management platform, Aquata™.

Managing data has become increasingly difficult and expensive for firms, requiring several vendor relationships to cover all aspects of the investment process. The new offering is available as a technology solution or a fully managed service, engineered to allow asset managers to consolidate vendors and lower the total cost of ownership.

"This partnership brings together the shared vision, strengths, and expertise of both companies to drive efficiency and enhance customer experiences for institutional asset managers. We are excited about how it will accelerate Arcesium's business growth across the asset manager segment," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development at Arcesium.

"Facing tighter regulations and competition, Asset Managers will benefit from Confluence and Arcesium's new integrated solution with streamlined data management, coupled with powerful performance and risk analytics," said Damian Handzy, Managing Director, Confluence Analytics. "The integration will improve client experience, enabling institutional investors to make better investment decisions."

"We're thrilled to partner with Confluence, a leader in investment management," said Mahesh Narayan, Segment Head for Institutional Asset Managers at Arcesium. "This partnership is designed to enable Arcesium's clients to benefit from Confluence's advanced performance, attribution, risk, GIPS, and other investment analytics to help streamline workflows and improve decision making."

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre-and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $675 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,800 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle. For more information about Arcesium and our capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com .

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners, asset services and asset allocators to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed, and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices spanning across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

