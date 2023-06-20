Trend Micro Ranked #1 in Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Share for 5th Consecutive Year

Analyst report shows Trend's leading revenue, market share worldwide

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it remains by far the largest vendor in the cloud workload security market, with a share more than twice that of its nearest competitor. The data appears in the IDC Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2022: A Shifting Landscape (doc #US50197823, May 2023).

Trend Micro's cloud-specific revenue is predicted as greater than that of the second and third largest vendors combined.

IDC's report highlights surging demand for cloud workload security. The overall size of the market increased by nearly 27% annually to reach $2.6bn worldwide. Trend Micro's cloud-specific revenue is predicted as greater than that of the second and third largest vendors combined.

"Trend was early to spot the transformational potential in cloud and the need to secure this growing attack surface," said Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend. "With a 16% market share today, there's no vendor out there that comes close to the depth of our threat intelligence and geographic diversity of our customer base. Our focus now is to give our customers what they're increasingly demanding: a broad set of powerful cloud security capabilities delivered seamlessly to protect data no matter where it is."

Yet as organizations migrate more of their mission-critical applications and workloads to cloud environments, they risk increased exposure to business disruption and data theft. The growing popularity of containers, and the accompanying move from monolithic to microservice architectures, is also highlighted by IDC as a fast-emerging risk factor.

In the context of this increasing complexity, Trend remains committed to its mission to offer powerful protection, detection and response for data in every environment that can be managed from a centralized platform.

Trend also recognizes that cloud does not operate in a vacuum. That's why the cloud-native Trend Vision One platform was built to help SecOps teams prioritize threat signals, increase productivity, and take rapid action to contain threats across email, endpoint, network, server and cloud infrastructure.

To read an excerpt of the IDC, Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2022: A Shifting Landscape, report please visit: https://resources.trendmicro.com/IDC-Cloud-Workload-Security-Overview.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

