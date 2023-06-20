Squirro Launches the First Enterprise-Ready Self-Service Generative AI Application for an Organization's Own Data

New SquirroGPT app is secure, evidence-based, and unlocks the full enterprise potential of Generative AI

ZURICH, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , the Generative AI-powered Enterprise Search and Insights Cloud provider, has launched a new Generative AI (GenAI) application, SquirroGPT. The new app is secure, allows enterprises to chat with their own data, and get relevant, evidence-based results with links to the data sources.

GenAI has taken the world by storm, but many solutions are much less suited for enterprise use due to issues such as hallucinations, disregard of enterprise internal data security and privacy concerns, as well as disregard of internal access control rules. Squirro's new app addresses these issues by combining Large Language Models (LLMs) with Composite AI and Insight Engine technologies, bringing together all siloed data sources to extract knowledge and insights faster than ever.

"For GenAI to be truly effective with enterprise users, it must combine public data sources with an organization's own data, provide the required security and access controls, and be evidenced-based," said Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO, Squirro. "SquirroGPT has been designed with the enterprise in mind. It verifies all facts and references in search results, and the enterprise solution comes with the access rights you would expect from an enterprise application."

The Squirro application has been designed predominantly for use in knowledge management, risk, compliance and audit, service, and sales. It's a LLM-agnostic language solution, fully integrable across enterprise systems like Microsoft Dynamics, SharePoint, Salesforce, and many others.

The new application is available on a free trial for two weeks. Users can then upgrade to the Self-Service Professional option, or the Enterprise solution offering unlimited users, documents, and chat queries, and full access control rights.

"The GenAI solutions currently available are not tailored to enterprise requirements - SquirroGPT is," continued Dr. Dorian Selz. "It delivers instant, relevant, and evidence-based results and more, and it's a major advance in the evolution of enterprise GenAI."

To learn more about SquirroGPT, please click here .

About Squirro

Squirro is a leading provider of Enterprise Search and Insights solutions for search, analysis, and interpretation of unstructured information. Squirro is an ISO 27001 certified company. It is recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Insight Engines Engines in 2021 and 2022, a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, 2021. Winner of the Central Banking Fintech Regtech Global Award 2023 in the Category "Artificial Intelligence" with European Central Bank's tool Athena.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, UK, and Singapore. Its customers include European Central Bank, Bank of England, Standard Chartered, OCBC, Henkel, Armacell, and Indicia Worldwide.

Further information can be found at https://squirro.com or contact@squirro.com

