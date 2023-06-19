SMG Launches New Life Safety Company - Revolutionizes Retail Industry with Nationwide Support

RED BANK, N.J., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today SMG Holdings, LLC marks the official launch of SMG Fire, a pioneering life safety company dedicated to providing comprehensive safety solutions to multi-site retailers nationwide. With its cutting-edge technologies, industry expertise, and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, SMG Fire is set to transform the landscape of retail safety.

The retail industry faces unique challenges when it comes to ensuring the safety and well-being of guests and team members. Recognizing this critical need, SMG Fire has emerged as the trusted partner for large retailers, offering a wide range of tailored solutions that address all aspects of life safety.

From fire protection and emergency response planning to surveillance systems and employee training, SMG Fire offers an integrated approach to safeguarding retail establishments. By leveraging advanced technologies, including state-of-the-art fire detection and prevention systems, cutting-edge surveillance and access control systems, and innovative emergency response protocols, SMG Fire provides comprehensive and proactive protection against potential threats.

What sets SMG Fire apart is its nationwide support network. With a vast network of highly skilled technicians strategically located across the country, the company ensures rapid response times and consistent service excellence for its retail partners, regardless of their geographical location. This extensive support system guarantees that retailers can rely on SMG Fire for prompt installations, system maintenance, and emergency repairs, minimizing downtime and maximizing safety.

"At SMG Fire, our mission is to revolutionize the life safety industry and empower retailers to create safe and secure environments for their guests and team members," said Jason Menser, Executive Vice President at SMG Fire. "We understand the unique safety challenges faced by large retailers and have designed our solutions to meet their specific needs. With our nationwide support network, cutting-edge technologies, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we are confident that SMG Fire will become the go-to partner for life safety in the retail industry."

In addition to its comprehensive safety solutions, SMG Fire also offers specialized training programs for retail employees, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond effectively to emergencies. These training sessions, conducted by expert trainers, ensure that retail staff are prepared and confident in handling various safety scenarios, further enhancing the overall safety culture within retail establishments.

As SMG Fire launches its services nationwide, it aims to forge strong partnerships with retailers across the country, providing them with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their life safety needs are in capable hands.

