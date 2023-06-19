Rand McNally Publishes 43rd Edition of the Motor Carriers' Road Atlas

The 2024 edition of the trucking atlas for professional drivers released today

CHICAGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally today released the new annual edition of its best-selling Motor Carriers' Road Atlas for professional drivers.

2024 Rand McNally Motor Carriers' Road Atlas (PRNewswire)

Despite near ubiquitous use of GPS for routing trucks, Rand McNally's best-selling atlas is often the go-to navigation device that experienced drivers use to plot their course and to use when GPS devices fail to operate appropriately. This is why Rand McNally's Motor Carrier's Road Atlases continue to elicit five-star reviews for accuracy, dependability, and ease of use.

Each edition includes updated state and national truck-accessible routes; the latest state-by-state regulations; fuel tax charts; restricted routes, low-clearance, and more.

The 2024 edition updates include:

Comprehensive update of fuel tax information, tractor/trailer inspection procedures

Hazmat route regulations, tips and facts, on-the-road resources, state access policies, and more

Updated restricted routes, low clearance, and weigh station locations

Updated population values in the index

The addition of mileage-based exit numbers along Interstate 95 in Rhode Island

Revised 22-page mileage directory that includes more than 40,000 truck route-specific, city-to-city mileages

Detailed coverage of state and national designated routes

Road construction and conditions hotlines

Easy-to-use chart of state and provincial permit agency phone numbers and websites

Redesignation of U.S. Highway 264 in North Carolina along I-95 near Wilson to Greenville to Interstate 587

The new editions of the atlas are available in paperback; a spiral-bound, laminated Deluxe version; and a Large Scale edition with maps that are 37% larger printed on laminated pages with a tough spiral binding that allows the book to lay open easily. All can be purchased at travel centers, in bookstores, online at the Rand McNally Store, and other e-commerce stores.

To learn more about these atlases, visit randmcnally.com/motor-carriers-road-atlas.

Visit randmcnally.com/roadatlas for more information on all Road Atlas products, celebrating 100 years with the 2024 editions.

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is the most trusted source for maps, directions, and travel content. Products and services include: America's #1 Road Atlas, MileMaker® truck routing software (milemaker.com), leading geography-based educational resources and mobile fleet management solutions. (randmcnally.com)

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rand McNally Publishing