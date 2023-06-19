Radio Solutions, Inc. Unveils Game-Changing M5 Series Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) Platform at the NFPA Expo: The First-of-its-Kind Universal BDA in a Single Enclosure

NORWELL, Mass., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Solutions, Inc. (RSI), a leading provider of Public Safety Communications solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative M5 Series Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement System (ERCES) Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) Platform. With a 25-year history of innovation, RSI continues to revolutionize the field with this groundbreaking all-in-one BDA solution.

RSI's M5 Series BDA platform offers ultimate flexibility & performance, making it ideal for all Life Safety Integrators

The M5 Series BDA sets a new benchmark in the Life Safety industry. Capable of operating on any Public Safety frequency band, in either FCC Class A or Class B, and with medium- or high-power options, the M5 Series BDA is compatible with both passive DAS and fiber DAS systems. This ensures limitless coverage capacity for buildings of any size and multi-building campus applications.

What truly sets the M5 Series BDA apart is its single-enclosure modular design. The first of its kind, the M5 Series BDA incorporates the BDA Panel, Power Supply & Supervision Panel, and Battery Backup all within a single enclosure. This eliminates the need for external add-ons, streamlining installation and reducing total installed ERCES system costs. The M5 Series BDA can be assembled in the field in under 15 minutes and includes everything needed for a clean and efficient installation.

The M5 Series BDA is fully compliant with all NFPA 72, NFPA 1221, NFPA 1225, IFC, and UL 2524 2nd Edition Codes and Standards, making it the most future-proof solution available on the market.

RSI is excited to showcase the M5 Series BDA at the NFPA Expo Booth #527. Life Safety Integrators are invited to see firsthand why the M5 is the best BDA on the market, offering cleaner, easier and faster deployments that save both time and money.

"Our M5 Series BDA platform is a game-changer for Life Safety Integrators," said Admir Surkovic, Founder, CEO and CTO of Radio Solutions, Inc. "By offering unparalleled flexibility, unrivaled performance, and the most efficient deployments in a single, universal BDA solution, we are setting a new standard in the industry."

For in-depth product information, visit www.radiosolutionsinc.com/products.

About Radio Solutions, Inc.

Radio Solutions, Inc. (RSI) is a premier provider of cutting-edge Public Safety Communications solutions. With 25 years of experience, RSI is dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective ERCES solutions to Life Safety Engineered Systems Integrators, Fire Detection & Alerting System Manufacturers, and their partners. To learn more about RSI and its products, visit www.radiosolutionsinc.com.

