This Week in Finance News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, the pandemic's impact on graduates' career moves and the best home improvements for the most ROI.
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Home-buying competition pushes prices higher
"Many homeowners are still opting not to sell and give up historically low mortgage rates. But those who do have been rewarded with bidding wars as buyers compete for limited options," said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker.
- Finance Takes Top Spot from Education in CFA Institute Global Graduates' Career Survey
The Global Graduate Outlook Survey uncovered the extent to which graduates have had to rethink their careers following the pandemic. Nearly half (47%) of graduates report having had to reassess their career paths or desired sectors since the pandemic's onset, while 43% say Covid-19 negatively impacted their long-term career prospects and more than half (56%) say they will prolong their time in education while the job market remains volatile.
- Bicycle Capital, a new Latin America-focused growth equity firm, launches inaugural fund targeting $500M with approximately $440M in initial commitments
Bicycle's strategy is to partner very selectively with the best founders in the region, helping them scale their startups into resilient and valuable companies. Beyond capital, Bicycle will seek to work hand-in-hand with founders, sharing extensive experience gained from operating, scaling, transforming and exiting companies across geographies and industries.
- Curbio Releases New Report Detailing What Homebuyers Want and the Pre-Listing Home Improvements that Deliver Sellers the Highest ROI
The survey found that nearly half of homeowners (43%) don't think they need to update their house before listing it – but that is not what buyers think.
- Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation Awards Community Grants to 78 Nonprofits
In its first community grants cycle of 2023, the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization of Umpqua Bank, under the parent company Columbia Banking System, Inc., has awarded 78 grants to local nonprofits across its footprint totaling $417,000.
- United in Financial Ignorance: Financial Literacy Mandates in Every US State Fails to Meet Minimum Educational Standards
The National Financial Educators Council asserts that financial education should be held to the same rigorous standards as other subjects, aligning personal finance instruction with educational best practices. Students need to acquire skills in earning income and managing money to achieve lifelong success.
- Yardi Scholarship Program Expands to 20 Higher Education Institutions
Building on a history of supporting the pursuit of higher education, leading real estate technology provider Yardi® is partnering with 20 colleges and universities across the United States and Canada to provide college scholarships to students with financial need. The Yardi Foundation has committed over $10 million in scholarships and student support over the next four years.
- Nearly 1 in 3 Parents in the U.S. Say Money Keeps Them From Having More Children
The average American middle-class family will spend $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 to the age of 17. With these costs in mind, as well as other financial burdens Americans are facing such as rising inflation and stagnant incomes, it's no wonder that 30% of American parents agree that money keeps them from having more children.
- Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) Hosts Global Intellect Summit to Accelerate Global Inclusiveness and Partnerships to Build a $500 Billion Business Ecosystem
Bridge 2 Technologies (B2T) will sponsor its third annual Global Intellect Summit at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on June 22. The B2T Global Intellect Summit is a gathering of prominent corporate, educational, financial, and non-profit leaders to address the challenges of building an inclusive business ecosystem and strategies to connect global corporations to diverse-owned companies.
- McKinsey & Company Publishes 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
McKinsey & Company released its 2022 ESG Report, "Creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and growing future for all." The report outlines how McKinsey has partnered with its clients and communities to drive positive, enduring change and measure its impact around the world.
- Increased Use of Vouchers Could Bridge Racial Homeownership Gap
Historically, discrimination has caused a disparity in access to home ownership and its benefits. Living in inadequate housing requires more upkeep and paying relatively more in property taxes. Legacies of redlining and current discriminatory lending have also hampered Black households' efforts to gain access to quality housing.
- Corporate Legal Teams Expect Elevated Attrition, Despite High Job Satisfaction Levels
Regardless of experience level, in-house legal professionals say the factors that contribute most to their job satisfaction are access to the latest technologies and tools, as well as flexibility in how and where they work. At the same time, respondents note that providing effective training and development opportunities, and increasing employee well-being, are top challenges facing legal departments.
Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire