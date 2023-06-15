Supplier.io and Hyatt Hotels Honored With 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier.io, the premier SaaS provider of supplier diversity data and management solutions, today announced that it and customer Hyatt Hotels received a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects award. Using Supplier.io's solution, Hyatt was able to meet its five-year diverse supplier spend goal of 25% within three years and increased the number of its African American owned suppliers by more than 1,350%.

"Hyatt Hotels has achieved remarkable success with its supplier diversity program, and we are honored to have helped its team quickly scale its program across global locations," said Aylin Basom, Supplier.io CEO. "Engaging diverse suppliers is proven to uplift economies and empower local communities. Their success shows you how quickly an organization can grow and scale their supplier diversity program when all stakeholders are empowered with the tools and information to make more responsible sourcing decisions."

Hyatt has prioritized supplier diversity since 1997, but manual processes and decentralized decision-making made it challenging to quantify the full results of their efforts. By implementing Supplier.io, Hyatt was able to identify its diverse suppliers and quantify their spend with these suppliers. Further, Hyatt enabled local properties to use Supplier.io's database of more than 2 million diverse suppliers holding over 4 million certifications to find credible certified diverse suppliers effortlessly—including filters for location, company size, product offering, experience, and more.

"Supplier.io has been instrumental in enabling Hyatt and our local properties to scale our supplier diversity program rapidly and exceed our goals years earlier than expected," said, Anne Hanch, SVP of Global Procurement, Hyatt Corporation. "We are excited to continue partnering with more certified diverse suppliers across our properties, and we thank Supply & Demand Chain Executive for recognizing our commitment to partnering with diverse businesses."

"From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Companies partnered to implement each other's software and technology and work smarter, together. And, it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead."

