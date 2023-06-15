JennyCo Partners With AYUMETRIX To Provide State of the Art Laboratory and Biomarker Testing

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JennyCo, Inc., a first-of-its-kind healthcare data exchange powered by Web3, has announced that it has partnered with AYUMETRIX, a leading provider of laboratory testing services.

Founded by medical doctors and scientists, JennyCo's mission is to transform healthcare by putting consumers back in control of their health and data; it is widely known that buying and selling users' health information is a multi-billion-dollar business. JennyCo aims to rectify the inequality in the healthcare data marketplace by supporting individual ownership and privacy of healthcare information by providing direct AI-generated personalized results, and rewards, on a GDPR- and HIPAA-Compliant Web 3.0 Blockchain platform.

Dr. Michael Nova, JennyCo's CEO and Founder, states, "Healthcare data is ubiquitous and signifies about 1/3 of ALL data created daily. What now consists of healthcare data also means many things, including where one lives, lab test results, IoT monitoring data, medication history, social settings, blogs, and outcomes– which is the most valuable data, along with dynamic data that changes regularly. Integrating in lab services like AYUMETRIX, which provides direct home consumer testing for biomarkers around food allergies, testosterone levels and many others, is a vital piece of the overall data puzzle by providing rapid reports that can lead to better consumer behavior modification and outcomes."

AYUMETRIX was founded to empower individuals to take charge of their health and wellness using innovative and convenient self-sample collections anywhere any time in their own privacy. It is a global company, which offers integrative laboratory testing services with intuitive results and actionable insights. AYUMETRIX offers a wide variety of different tests and test panels, designed to give accurate and informative data and information back to the individual to enable them to take action or gather this information and knowledge about themselves.

Dr. Sanjay Kapur, CEO and Founder of AYUMETRIX says that "the world we live in today is digital; and the way we collect and use health information is completely transforming the delivery of healthcare. A merger between the new at-home lab testing technologies and digital platforms is shaping the future of quality care and ensuring the privacy and security of personal and health information.

This partnership between JennyCo and AYUMETRIX is an outstanding opportunity for any and all individuals that are registered with JennyCo as users, to take control of their specific well-being based on data and information generated, analyzed, and interpreted in the confidential, secure blockchain-based system of JennyCo.

Details regarding JennyCo can be found at http://www.jennyco.io as well as on http://www.jennyco.com and details regarding AYUMETRIX can be found at https://ayumetrix.com/.

