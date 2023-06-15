Filippo Berio enhances olive oil, pesto portfolios to improve shopping experience, meet evolving taste preferences

Legendary brand's persistent innovation helps consumers make informed choices, drives high-quality olive oil and pesto consumption

LYNDHURST, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filippo Berio, the 156-year-old Italian brand and one of the nation's top-selling olive oil and pesto sauce companies, continues its long tradition of innovation, listening closely to consumers to create products that integrate easily into their kitchens and lifestyles. This summer, Filippo Berio is launching its refreshed and expanded line of olive oils that will aim to improve the shopping experience, by eliminating confusion in the aisle, and to provide shoppers with a product for every unique flavor preference and cooking occasion. Filippo Berio is also augmenting its high-quality pesto portfolio with the debut of two luxurious pestos, its creamy and delicate Basil & Ricotta Pesto and its premium Truffle Pesto, to meet pesto lovers' evolving taste and consumption preferences.

EVOO Lineup: Filippo Berio’s refreshed and expanded line of extra virgin olive oils (PRNewswire)

Expanded and Refreshed EVOO Line

Leveraging its master blenders and category expertise, Filippo Berio is delivering a greater range of flavor experiences and sizing options, now offering its ROBUSTO, DELICATO, ORGANIC and 100% ITALIANO Extra Virgin Olive Oil varieties in larger 25.3 fl. oz. packaging. This expansion builds on the success of the company's current EVOO 16.9 fl. oz. portfolio and its unique-to-category progression of flavor within its olive oil line. While the ROBUSTO has a bold, fruity flavor and peppery finish ideal for marinating meat, drizzling over vegetables and flavoring ice cream, the DELICATO has a smooth, milder taste perfect for poaching fish, drizzling over fresh fruit, and making dips like pesto or hummus. The 100% ITALIANO, made only with Italian olives, is slightly peppery with an authentic, intense fruity flavor and the perfect companion to all Mediterranean dishes.

"Flavor and usage type are among the main drivers when choosing olive oil, according to recent market studies. Leveraging this, we seized the opportunity for further innovation in the category to meet the unique and evolving taste preferences of new multiethnic consumers," explained Dusan Kaljevic, CEO of Filippo Berio USA, Ltd. "We've enhanced our packaging, maintaining the traditional Filippo Berio aesthetic while introducing clearer guidance on flavor profiles and usage, further helping consumers in their shopping and culinary journeys."

Filippo Berio's refreshed packaging includes bold new colors that indicate the specific olive oil flavor profiles and the recommended uses, enabling consumers to quickly recognize the brand's products and reach for their high-quality olive oil of choice.

"At Filippo Berio, the difference is our ongoing commitment to quality, and we are always innovating toward what's best for our valued consumers, retail partners and environment," said Kaljevic.

As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to quality, Filippo Berio launched a new ergonomic, better-for-the-planet packaging made of 50% rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) in 2022 and was one of the first olive oil companies to do so in the U.S. Such bottles require less energy to produce than PET plastic bottles and help reduce both plastic waste and demand for new petrochemical resource extraction.

"We are thrilled to offer health-focused and environmentally conscious consumers a wider range of flavors, sizes and sustainable offerings," continued Kaljevic. "Filippo Berio is committed to informing consumers about high-quality olive oil and the value proposition that it brings to a well-rounded diet in order to, ultimately, unlock further category growth and help increase U.S. household penetration, currently only at 50%. As one of the primary components of the Mediterranean Diet, olive oil has essential fatty acids that not only support heart and brain health, but also protect against a host of diseases. Consumers are willing to pay more for products they perceive as healthier for themselves and for the planet."

Diversified Pesto Portfolio to Drive Demand

Proven innovation and leadership in the olive oil category extends to the brand's high-quality pesto sauce line. Filippo Berio's extensive portfolio of pestos spans a variety of flavors, from classic styles that center on traditional Italian basil and olive oil, to pioneering vegan varieties, to roasted vegetable and tomato-based versions that spur versatility and creativity in the kitchen. To bring pesto lovers everything they're looking for, Filippo Berio is introducing its two newest flavors, a creamy and delicate Basil & Ricotta Pesto and an aromatic and rich Truffle Pesto, to complement its current array of eight flavorful options.

"These new additions further position Filippo Berio as the only brand in the U.S. market to offer such a wide pesto sauce assortment, and this innovation is aimed at driving further category growth," said Marco De Feo, Vice President of Marketing at Filippo Berio USA, Ltd. "With Filippo Berio's Basil & Ricotta Pesto, we've developed a high-quality creamy pesto that gives consumers a cheesy but delicate pantry staple, delivering richness without overpowering the palate. This appealing recipe is also extremely versatile, as it can be used as a sauce on a favorite pasta shape, a spread for panini or as a dip on the appetizer tray, among other possibilities."

Filippo Berio's creamy Basil & Ricotta Pesto and Truffle Pesto are both crafted in Italy with a focus on quality ingredients and uncompromising taste. Unlike other creamy pestos in the market, Filippo Berio's creamy Basil & Ricotta Pesto leads with Italian basil on the ingredient list and omits garlic to allow the herb's fresh flavor to shine through. The Truffle Pesto brings the rich flavor of black summer truffles to a variety of recipes like eggs, potatoes (including "truffle fries"), red meats and pasta. With no heating or cooking required, the new products are convenient and highly versatile for any use, and perfect for summertime recipes.

Products Showcased at 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show

Filippo Berio will be showcasing its new innovations at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show, held June 25-27 at the Javits Center in New York City. The Filippo Berio booth, No. 2631 - 2633, will be located in the Italian pavilion at level 3.

Filippo Berio's new innovations will hit retailers nationwide this summer. Visit filippoberio.com for more information on what differentiates Filippo Berio from other brands when it comes to olive oil, pesto, other specialty products and sustainability initiatives.

About Filippo Berio:

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for 156 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle sold bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand's promise of quality. From distinctive olive oils to a selection of specialty pestos, vinegars, balsamics and glazes, all featuring the finest ingredients and high production standards, the Italian brand focuses on creating great-tasting and accessible products to elevate the at-home cooking and eating experience. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. In the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For additional information, please visit filippoberio.com

Filippo Berio Media Contact:

Hannah Castle, 510-590-0195

FilippoBerio@finnpartners.com

Pesto Lineup: Filippo Berio’s extensive portfolio of pestos (PRNewswire)

New pesto flavors: Introducing Filippo Berio’s creamy Basil & Ricotta and premium Truffle Pestos (PRNewswire)

Filippo Berio USA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Filippo Berio