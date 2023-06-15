AT&T and Carbyne Collaborate to Enhance 9-1-1 Performance with NG9-1-1 Emergency Response Solutions

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a leading next-generation provider of public safety communications, today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with AT&T, the only carrier that can provide end-to-end emergency communication solutions, to enable secure and reliable connection between AT&T ESInet™ and Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) to the Carbyne APEX and Universe cloud-native emergency call management and mapping solutions.

Cloud-native emergency call handling affordably delivers many advantages, including agility, redundancy, and security. By moving to a cloud-native platform PSAPs minimize the need for on-premises infrastructure, offering instead a resilient and redundant cloud-native framework that ensures service continuity despite unexpected disruptions. Additionally, by harnessing the power of the cloud, PSAPs can scale to meet the evolving demands of emergency services and integrate features and capabilities more quickly than with non-cloud solutions.

"We are excited to collaborate with AT&T, a company with a proven track record in NG9-1-1 and public safety," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "This collaboration will bring together Carbyne's innovative solutions and AT&T's extensive experience to deliver faster, more effective emergency response capabilities to communities nationwide. Together, we are dedicated to saving lives and empowering PSAPs with the tools they need to make critical decisions in times of crisis."

With two distinct offerings, Carbyne caters to a wide range of needs:

Carbyne APEX is a unified emergency call management solution designed to streamline the handling of emergency situations by consolidating various rich media data points into a single, intuitive platform. By incorporating video, photos, geolocation, AI-based audio translation, and more, APEX provides call takers with all the information they need at their fingertips, allowing them to focus on addressing the emergency at hand rather than struggling with complex technology. This cloud-native, i3-compliant platform is user-friendly and seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, ensuring that call takers can efficiently manage and respond to emergencies while minimizing the learning curve often associated with new technology. is a unified emergency call management solution designed to streamline the handling of emergency situations by consolidating various rich media data points into a single, intuitive platform. By incorporating video, photos, geolocation, AI-based audio translation, and more, APEX provides call takers with all the information they need at their fingertips, allowing them to focus on addressing the emergency at hand rather than struggling with complex technology. This cloud-native, i3-compliant platform is user-friendly and seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, ensuring that call takers can efficiently manage and respond to emergencies while minimizing the learning curve often associated with new technology.

Carbyne Universe offers a versatile Over The Top (OTT) solution that enables access to a wealth of rich media without disrupting existing contractual agreements. Designed to function seamlessly within any environment, Carbyne Universe provides PSAPs with valuable data, such as video, photos, and geolocation, enhancing their decision-making capabilities and response efficiency. This flexible solution ensures that PSAPs can benefit from advanced emergency call management and related mapping features before completing their current contracts or undertaking major infrastructural changes. offers a versatile Over The Top (OTT) solution that enables access to a wealth of rich media without disrupting existing contractual agreements. Designed to function seamlessly within any environment, Carbyne Universe provides PSAPs with valuable data, such as video, photos, and geolocation, enhancing their decision-making capabilities and response efficiency. This flexible solution ensures that PSAPs can benefit from advanced emergency call management and related mapping features before completing their current contracts or undertaking major infrastructural changes.

"AT&T is committed to improving the safety of the communities we serve – from delivering the nation's public safety network to evolving 9-1-1 call centers across the country with NextGen 9-1-1 solutions like AT&T ESInet," said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "Our work with Carbyne is the next step in this endeavor by delivering cloud-centric solutions to give dispatchers a user-friendly interface that enables faster, more informed decision-making during critical situations."

Go here to learn more about how AT&T is the only carrier that can provide end-to-end emergency communication solutions to support 9-1-1 telecommunicators, dispatchers, first responders in the field, and other emergency personnel from the moment they're informed of an incident until their mission is complete.

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

