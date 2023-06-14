Transtar Launches New Ad Campaign Featuring Vanilla Ice Promoting AC Parts and Components Category

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Industries, a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts and software solutions, today launched a new ad campaign with spokesperson Vanilla Ice (Rob Van Winkle) promoting its vehicle air conditioning (AC) product line. The company successfully launched its AC category in 2022 and is delivering even more on its mission to simplify complex vehicle repair. For this new campaign, they are bringing a familiar face to the party. To view the ad campaign, visit TranstarAC.com.

"The company has grown and evolved in the past year and is more than just transmissions now," said Chris Osos, VP, Marketing & Ecommerce of Transtar Industries. "Vanilla Ice is a car enthusiast, and with this ad campaign, we wanted to have some fun and create awareness of our AC product line, especially as the summer season begins to heat up and repair shops and service technicians see an uptick in the need for repairs and maintenance."

The Transtar AC product line is the organization's first entry into non-transmission or driveline parts. It includes a comprehensive line of vehicle air conditioning parts, components, and tools. Products are available via local inventory and delivery from branches throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as national shipping.

Service centers and repair technicians can order AC parts and components through Transtar's online ordering platform, Transend, www.transend.us. DIY consumers and car enthusiasts can find replacement AC parts via Amazon, Walmart, or eBay.

About Transtar Industries:

Transtar Industries is a global leader in transmission and driveline-related solutions. Transtar is dedicated to providing customers with outstanding service, offering the broadest product catalog and best-in-class distribution of quality OE, aftermarket parts, and premium remanufactured products. Founded in 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio, Transtar is a global supplier of products related to the transmission and driveline, with a comprehensive offering that includes automatic and standard transmission units, transmission rebuild kits and components, remanufactured torque converters, hard parts, valve bodies, differentials, and transfer case kits and components, as well as a full line of air conditioning parts, components and tools. All products are available on their patent-winning ecommerce platform, www.Transend.us. Using their robust distribution network throughout the domestic United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, they deliver products to more than 80 countries.

View original content:

SOURCE Transtar Industries