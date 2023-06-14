Stampli, a Fast-Growing Fintech Company, Announces Plans to Rapidly Expand its Nashville Workforce

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the A.I.-powered Accounts Payable (AP) solution, today announced that it will significantly increase its workforce in downtown Nashville, where the number of employees has already more than doubled in the past 18 months.

Stampli opened its downtown Nashville office in December 2020 and has quickly expanded in the past two years.

"Our local workforce grew from 35 at the end of 2021 to 75 today, and we expect to reach at least 100 workers in Nashville by the end of this year," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-founder of Stampli.

Nashville is an ideal location for a growing fintech startup because of its young and vibrant workforce and proximity to high-quality colleges. The region is quickly becoming known as a hub for tech talent.

Stampli, which operates from headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., intends to add more than 90 sales, support and customer success team members by the end of 2023 alone. Many of those hires will be based in Nashville.

For Nashville locals, a rare entry point into the tech world

To best serve its customer base of finance professionals, Stampli places a special emphasis on candidates with real-world experience in Accounts Payable. This creates rare opportunities for people with accounting backgrounds to jump from the back office into the world of technology and startups.

"When I was an accountant, I had a desk in the corner, and nobody really communicated with me other than to pass me papers," says Miranda Franklin-Ford, a senior customer success manager who joined Stampli in 2020. "Today, I get to work with many Stampli customers, nerd out on their different accounting processes, and directly help them achieve their goals. I can see how this product would have benefitted me as an accountant and freed up my time. Because I've been in their shoes, I know exactly how to help them."

Stampli is hiring sales development representatives, account executives, customer support and customer success representatives in Nashville. Those jobs have competitive salaries as well as significant perks, including stock options (common in Silicon Valley, but less so in Nashville), generous healthcare benefits, 401(k), opportunities for internal promotions, free snacks, catered meals, happy hours and an inclusive, tight-knit and exciting startup culture that offers career and personal growth.

A unique office environment, down to the decor

Stampli's Nashville office is downtown, where it leases an entire floor — nearly 19,000 square feet — with 360-degree views of greater Nashville. Its conference rooms are even named after Nashville sports teams (Titans, Preds, Sounds and Nashville SC) whose arenas are all visible from Stampli's office.

Stampli's Nashville office was previously the home of a boutique furniture retailer, which left behind unique, quirky and visually compelling office designs that Stampli kept intact, creating an office environment that's as unique as the culture.

"Our Nashville office is a great place to work, great location, high energy, a lot of engagement," said Jena Garrett, Director of Employee Success at Stampli. "Our employees spend a lot of time together. There are after-work events and genuine bonding within teams. We take our work seriously, but we also like to relax and have fun with each other."

Employees currently work hybrid schedules, gathering in the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and working from home on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. "We still find people in the office five days a week because it's an environment they like. People come to the office because they enjoy being here," Garrett said.

Nashville-area businesses love being Stampli customers

Among the growing list of Nashville-based companies that have chosen to use Stampli to automate Accounts Payable is FarmVet, an equine pharmaceutical and supplement company based in Franklin, Tenn.

Growing fast, despite the economy

Stampli's rapid expansion is due to the increasing demand for its Accounts Payable automation solution, which simplifies and streamlines AP workflows. Stampli is the only AP automation solution that's purpose-built for Accounts Payable. It centers all communication, documentation, and workflows on top of each invoice, eliminating the need for workarounds, external communications channels, 3rd-party solutions, or manual AP work inside the ERP.

Beyond AP, Stampli offers a suite of integrated products that extend the same levels of efficiency, visibility, and control to direct payments (check, ACH, and credit card), your physical and virtual credit card program, vendor management, and more.

"I love Nashville, and I love being able to create new opportunities for Nashvillians to join the tech industry," Feldman said. "We offer a fantastic work culture that promotes career growth, open communication and teamwork, all while having a great time together. Our employees' satisfaction is important to us because happy employees create happy customers."

