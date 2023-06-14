SPATCO Energy Solutions Continues Expansion with Acquisition of MSCS Ltd. in Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPATCO Energy Solutions ("SPATCO"), a forward-thinking infrastructure services provider of innovative turnkey solutions for petroleum, environmental and EV market segments, completed the acquisition of MSCS Ltd., a Dallas-based petroleum services company providing construction, installation and maintenance services. The acquisition expands the Company's geographic footprint into Texas after its January 2023 acquisitions of McKinney Petroleum Equipment and Petro Supply. The combined entity now has over 820 employees across 30 offices in 15 states.

"With this partnership comes the opportunity for entry into the highly active Texas market" said SPATCO CEO John Force

For the past 26 years, MSCS has provided customers with high-quality construction and petroleum equipment repair services throughout Texas, supported by a team of highly skilled, factory-trained technicians. MSCS' services include repair, maintenance and installation of the preeminent brands of equipment used today, as well as general contracting with extensive experience in field service station construction, fuel system installation, tank removal and tank testing. MSCS is well entrenched in the high-growth market of Texas — with operations in Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston — providing the ideal launchpad for SPATCO's expansion into the state.

MSCS CEO Mark Spenrath will join SPATCO's leadership team and continue to lead and grow the Texas market. Mark commented, "Joining ranks with SPATCO will be advantageous for both the MSCS team and our customers, as the partnership will enable us to expand our service offerings and accelerate our growth with the support of the combined organization. We are thankful to find a partner that shares our cultural values and commitment to customer service excellence. We look forward to being a part of SPATCO's continued growth for years to come."

"The team at SPATCO is excited to welcome Mark and the entire MSCS team as we begin the next chapter of the platform's story," said SPATCO CEO John Force. "With this partnership comes the opportunity for entry into the highly active Texas market, as well as potential for future EV innovation as the state continues to invest significantly in its infrastructure. Additionally, as we've grown, our customer base has continued to evolve with blue-chip national and super regional chains — the very same set of customers with which MCSC is proud to do business. These tenets make for what I am confident will be a successful partnership for all involved — especially our customers and key vendor partners."

Investments such as these accelerate SPATCO's long-term strategy focused on growth both organically and through additional acquisitions. Kian Capital is SPATCO's lead investor along with co-investors RF Investment Partners, Apogem Capital and New Canaan Funding. Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. acted as Kian's legal advisor, and financing for the transaction was provided by Byline Bank.

About MSCS Ltd.

MSCS is a petroleum services company providing construction, installation and maintenance services. Since 1997, MSCS has provided petroleum service customers with high-quality repair and construction services throughout Texas, supported by a team of highly skilled, factory-trained technicians. MSCS' services include repair and maintenance on the preeminent brands and makes of equipment used today, as well as general contracting with extensive experience in field service station construction, fuel system installations, tank removals and tank testing. To learn more, visit www.mscsltd.com.

About SPATCO Energy Solutions

SPATCO is a forward-thinking supplier, installer and maintenance provider of innovative turnkey solutions for fueling stations and EV-charging infrastructure. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPATCO has 26 additional office locations with service and support across the United States. The company is one of Dover Fueling Solutions' largest distributors of Wayne products and offers complete environmental compliance, assessment and remediation services. With over 88 years of experience, SPATCO employs a differentiated service-oriented model on behalf of a diverse and longstanding customer base that includes national and regional convenience store operators, major oil companies, commercial fleet and military fueling facilities, national and regional trucking companies, regional oil jobbers and commercial bulk petroleum plants. To learn more, visit www.spatco.com.

About Kian Capital Partners

At Kian, we forge partnerships to ignite growth and build enduring value. Our goal is to provide flexible financial resources and additional operational horsepower to scale lower-middle-market businesses, realize aspirations and deliver long-term investment returns through genuine partnership. Proud to be recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for three consecutive years, Kian is a private investment firm with $825 million of capital under management and a focus on four core industry sectors: consumer, services, value-added distribution and specialty manufacturing. Our team of seasoned investors has over 100 years of collective experience providing transformational capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to founder/owner operated businesses. To learn more, visit www.kiancapital.com.

