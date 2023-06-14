SCHOCHOR AND STATON, P.A. WELCOMES THE RETURN OF JAMES D. CARDEA AS AN EQUITY PARTNER

James D. Cardea rejoins his former firm in executive leadership position

BALTIMORE, Md., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor and Staton, P.A. today announced that James D. Cardea has re-joined the leading Maryland medical malpractice and class-action law firm as an Equity Partner. Previously, Cardea served more than 22 years at Schochor and Staton, P.A. from May 2000 to 2022, as a practicing attorney focusing on medical malpractice and civil litigation.

(PRNewswire)

"All of us at Schochor and Staton, P.A. are proud to announce that James D. Cardea is coming HOME!" said Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner and Chairman of Schochor and Staton, P.A. "We are delighted to welcome back our friend and trusted colleague as an integral part of our leadership team. Our valued clients will benefit from Jim's years of experience as he seeks justice and fights for their rights."

"I am thrilled and honored to be coming back to the amazing legal team at Schochor and Staton where I spent more than 22 years of my career," said Mr. Cardea. "I look forward to continuing the legacy we have created at Schochor and Staton as a firm that achieves historic results and takes great pride in winning tough legal fights for our clients."

As an Equity Partner, Cardea will resume his role as an integral member of the Schochor and Staton, P.A. team. He has earned numerous legal industry awards, including: Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Maryland™ by The American Trial Lawyers Association; Top 100 Litigation Lawyer in the State of Maryland by the American Society of Legal Advocates; inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America™ since 2011; inclusion as one of Maryland's Top 100 Lawyers by Super Lawyers; inclusion in Maryland Super Lawyers Magazine™; and one of only 25 attorneys named to The Daily Record's 2022 Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Law Power List.

Cardea earned a bachelor's degree in communications from McDaniel College and graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Cardea lives in Fulton in Howard County, Md.

About Schochor and Staton

Schochor and Staton, P.A., has been fighting for patients' rights as a leading medical malpractice law firm since 1984. Additionally, the firm is a recognized leader in sexual abuse cases as well as class action and mass tort litigation. Schochor and Staton, P.A. has offices in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Its lawyers are licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and they have been specially admitted on a case-by-case basis by courts in Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, West Virginia and other states. On special motion and with approval of courts elsewhere, Schochor and Staton's lawyers are available to participate in cases throughout the United States. To learn more, visit: sfspa.com.

Media Contact: Mitchell Schmale

Nevins & Associates

mschmale@nevinspr.com

410-336-8571

James D. Cardea, Schochor and Staton, P.A. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schochor and Staton, P.A.