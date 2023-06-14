Remedy Health Media Announces Rebrand as HealthCentral Corporation

Reflects Long-Term Vision for Growth and Unparalleled Commitment to Serving Patients, Caregivers, and Healthcare Professionals

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Health Media, a leading digital health platform serving patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers through a family of trusted digital brands, today announced it has rebranded as HealthCentral Corporation. The new brand reflects the company's long-term vision and mission to serve as the premier platform for empowering patients with chronic and serious illness and their caregivers, while providing physicians and other healthcare professionals with access to essential medical content and point of care tools.

HealthCentral (PRNewswire)

"Our new name underscores our commitment to play a central role in helping patients manage and thrive with chronic and serious illness while helping their clinicians deliver the highest quality care possible," said Steve Zatz, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HealthCentral Corporation. "It has never been more important to have accurate and actionable information, particularly as advances in medical knowledge happen on an almost daily basis."

The rebranding aligns with the company's flagship, healthcentral.com, a destination site focused on delivering thoroughly researched, engaging content to inform and empower people navigating life with chronic and serious disease. Beyond getting the latest news on developments and treatments, actionable self-care guides, and access to condition-specific virtual events, patients find inspiration and connection through the personal narratives of people walking a similar journey.

Additionally, the company's multimedia and video production capability will be rebranded as HC Studios. As a pioneer in creating authentic, emotionally powerful, real-person health stories, HC Studios has continued to expand its award-winning catalog with such innovative series as "Really Honest Answers," "My Chronic Life," "Tales from the Chemo Chair," "Young and Chronic," and "Healthnicity," a multimedia series promoting awareness of racial health disparities and featuring information and expert insights to support BIPOC communities in managing chronic conditions.

"We recently completed a major update of our flagship healthcentral.com destination, ensuring that all of our content -- from personal and authentic patient stories to in-depth and rigorously reviewed condition reference articles -- are easy-to-read and navigate," said Jo-Ann Strangis, Chief Content Officer of HealthCentral Corporation. "Across all our properties, including our leading consumer and professional cancer sites, Patient Power and OBR Oncology, and our unique HIV/AIDS destinations, TheBody and TheBodyPro, we are deeply committed to delivering powerful and actionable information through highly readable and engaging content."

Dr. Zatz added, "As we continue to expand under the HealthCentral corporate brand, we are committed to being the most trusted source of information and the most effective source of inspiration to those living with the challenges of chronic and serious illness. Our overriding mission is to empower people to live their best possible lives. We will continue to focus intensely on the needs of our audience as we enter the company's next chapter of growth and innovation."

To view the new HealthCentral corporate website, please visit: http://www.healthcentralcorp.com/

About HealthCentral

HealthCentral Corporation operates the leading digital platform that serves patients living with chronic illness, their care partners and health professionals who care for them. HealthCentral Corporation's award-winning destinations include HealthCentral, Patient Power, OBR Oncology, TheBody and TheBodyPro.

Media Contact:

Patricia Garrison

908-591-3452

PR@healthcentral.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthCentral Corporation