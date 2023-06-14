ProPricer™ Unveils Connect for Office: The Ultimate Solution for Government Contracting Efficiency

TEMECULA, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPricer, the premier cost proposal solution for government contractors and federal agencies, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering, Connect for Office. This web plug-in for Microsoft Office allows users to seamlessly integrate ProPricer data into their office documents and workbooks, making producing accurate and compelling cost proposals easier than ever.

Beginning June 14, 2023, current customers of ProPricer will have the option to easily incorporate the Connect for Office plug-in into their workflows. The development of Connect for Office is a testament to ProPricer's unwavering commitment to its customers. The company has been listening carefully to customer feedback for over 35 years, and this innovative solution is a direct result of that collaboration. The new plug-in has been designed with user experience in mind, streamlining the proposal development process and empowering users to work more efficiently.

With Connect for Office, users can automate document creation and updates, ensuring format accuracy while eliminating the need for manual copy and paste. Direct data integration reduces the risk of human error and enhances collaboration inside Microsoft Office documents. In addition, the plug-in enables users to pull data directly from their ProPricer database, making it an ideal solution for government RFP submissions.

"This is a great new update for ProPricer customers," said Founder and CEO Joe Shurance. "Previously, this feature would have been installed locally on each user's machine. Now, being a web-based product, the application is housed in a centralized location, and each user's Microsoft installation connects to that server and allows them access. As a result, any approved ProPricer user can access their pricing and cost data and integrate it into any of the documents submitted with their proposal, improving efficiency and accuracy in the proposal process."

The new plug-in currently supports Word and Excel, and in upcoming releases, PowerPoint, and Outlook will be added to the list of supported applications. The enhanced interface allows users to navigate effortlessly without requiring additional training. Connect for Office provides numerous opportunities to increase efficiency, including maintaining template documents and spreadsheets and quickly generating new copies with the latest proposal data or consolidating data from multiple proposals into a single document.

With the introduction of Connect for Office, users will now require only one concurrent license for the plug-in instead of maintaining a license for each Microsoft product. This change will significantly simplify license management and lower customer costs, allowing them to maximize their investment in ProPricer's products.

ProPricer is committed to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of the industry, while maintaining product flexibility that allows each customer to effectively price proposals according to their specific company requirements.

About ProPricer

ProPricer is software that maximizes efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storing historical proposal data to easily generating a broad range of reports, ProPricer empowers government contractors to build custom proposals, perform what-if analyses, and integrate all proposal data quickly and easily—within one platform.

Founded in 1984, ProPricer is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the top 10 US defense contractors. The company thrives on transforming its customers' needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all current and future ProPricer users. To learn more about ProPricer's industry-leading cost proposal solutions visit https://www.propricer.com.

