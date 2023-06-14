Intlvac Thin Film Expands Research and Development Capabilities

HALTON HILLS, ON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Intlvac Thin Film, a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that has a thirty-year history in the thin film deposition and materials science industry with clients in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries is expanding its research and development capabilities at its corporate headquarters in Canada.

Intlvac Thin Film is enhancing its research and development capabilities in Canada and has numerous available positions," announced Intlvac Thin Film President Dino Deligiannis. "Our technology and systems for aerospace & defence and energy markets have been selling well and are creating new opportunities for us. Our team has been working together for decades to advance thin film deposition, ion beam etching deposition, thin film coatings and Ion sources for surface modifications. We are launching new capabilities and systems at an accelerated pace as we are in a growth phase for the company so we have begun hiring PhDs as Research Engineers to lead and expand our infrared (IR) coating capabilities," explained Mr. Deligiannis.

"Our Research Engineers are responsible for optical and compositional characterization of Zinc sulfide (ZnS), Germanium (Ge), Zinc Selenide (ZnSe), Magnesium fluoride (MgF) and other Infrared (IR) materials with applications and core capability in the 3-5µm and 8-12µm infrared wavelength regions to meet customer needs," outlined Mr. Deligiannis.

"Our recent research and development efforts and expenditures have resulted in commercial success as our Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) coating capabilities are finding applications and are in demand in the defence industry. Back in May, we were able to showcase our Diamond Like Carbon and specialized thin film coatings and systems at the SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing show. Moving forward we are launching our high-quality, customized vacuum systems for the hydrogen fuel cell industry at the end of this month in the USA and in September in Germany," explained Mr. Deligiannis.

Intlvac Thin Film will be exhibiting at the Hydrogen Expo in Houston, Texas on June 28th and 29th and the Hydrogen Technology Expo in Germany on September 27th and 28th.

About Intlvac Thin Film:

Intlvac Thin Film is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company that supplies Systems for High Vacuum Thin Film Deposition & Ion Beam Etching/Deposition, Thin Film Coatings, and Ion Sources for surface modification. Intlvac has been a driving force in the thin film deposition and materials science industry for the past thirty years. The company has customers in the aerospace & defence, medicine, telecommunications, energy, optics and photonics industries. Corporate headquarters is in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada and the company has a US subsidiary in Fort Collins, Colorado to support clients in the United States.

