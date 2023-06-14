BMC Integrates Generative AI for Digital Operational Efficiency and Speed

BMC HelixGPT, Service Model Blueprints Help Companies Proactively Find and Resolve IT Problems Faster

HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today unveiled generative AI enhancements to the BMC Helix Service and Operations Management platform. This provides an intelligent assistant for service desk personnel and IT operators that enables them to solve complex system issues with greater speed and efficiency.

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC) (PRNewswire)

Organizations can use AI to analyze operational data from infrastructure, applications, and end-users to establish an unadulterated view of reality generated from human-based activities, such as tickets, incidents, and changes. Responses to queries to an AI system inform users about how individuals have been responding to native issues within their environment and business. This holistic approach provides a comprehensive understanding of the environment and its challenges for the business.

The BMC HelixGPT solution uses integrated large language models (LLMs) to harmonize traditionally siloed data sources, deriving actionable insights for anomalies and autonomous resolution of mundane issues. This groundbreaking technology is being deployed in four key areas, to support digital and IT operational efficiency:

Plain-language summaries – BMC Helix Operations Management generates plain-language summaries, making it quicker and simpler for IT operators to understand an issue rather than decoding a string of output error codes, saving time and effort.

Proactive problem solving – BMC Service Management generates one or multiple resolution summaries to speed root cause analysis of future problems.

Faster problem identification and resolution – BMC Service Management automatically correlates hundreds of incidents helping service delivery teams find and resolve issues faster.

Smarter virtual agents – Incubated in the BMC Innovation Labs, the BMC Service Management virtual agent analytics run clustering analysis on chat archives to find new or improved utterances to help virtual agents better answer and execute workflows associated with requests like ordering guest wifi or seeking guidance on clearing cache.

By using Service Model Blueprints to map common business services, the BMC Helix Operations Management solution accelerates analysis and MTTR (mean time to resolve) through historic analysis of a user's specific environment. Recurring situations are fingerprinted for easier future identification, reducing staff time and effort. And, using AI/ML, the solution's enhanced service insights watch over applications to spot signs of trouble and take appropriate action.

"We're excited about the benefits HelixGPT brings to our customers," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "By integrating generative AI technology into our BMC Helix platform, we're helping our customers achieve digital operational efficiency like never before – and we're just getting started."

