Workday Names Emma Chalwin Chief Marketing Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced the appointment of Emma Chalwin to chief marketing officer (CMO), effective July 17, 2023. Chalwin will oversee the global marketing organization, with responsibility for building the brand and driving customer demand in markets around the world as the company enters a new phase of growth.

Emma Chalwin, Chief Marketing Officer, Workday (PRNewswire)

Chalwin joins Workday from Salesforce where she served as executive vice president of Field Marketing and was responsible for creating go-to-market plans, driving brand awareness and messaging, as well as leading demand generation globally. Prior to her time at Salesforce, she held global brand and marketing leadership positions at Macrovision, McAfee, and Adobe.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Emma to Workday," said Carl Eschenbach, co-CEO, Workday. "Not only is she a world-class leader with a track record of driving international brand awareness for some of the world's most respected technology companies, she also embodies our company values and puts her employees first with everything she does. Emma brings deep expertise across all facets of marketing, and has the vision and background to help us achieve our next stage of growth."

"I'm incredibly energized by the opportunity to drive more awareness for such a respected and beloved brand that is so well aligned with my own personal values," said Chalwin. "I look forward to bringing my international growth experience to bear as Workday continues to scale and partnering with our clients and partners around the world to thrive in the changing world of work."

Chalwin holds a degree in European Business Studies from the University of West London, England, and is a US Marketing Academy Fellowship Scholar.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2023 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023, and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

(PRNewsfoto/Workday) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Workday Inc.