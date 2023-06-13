NICKELODEON AND THE PINKFONG COMPANY MAKE A SPLASH WITH THIRD SEASON RENEWAL OF BABY SHARK'S BIG SHOW!

Baby Shark's Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs Music Album, Featuring Popular Tracks from Hit Animated Preschool Series, Set for Release Friday, June 16

BURBANK, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon is making a splash this summer with Baby Shark's Big Show!--renewing the hit animated preschool series for a third season and releasing the first-ever collection of fan-favorite songs with The Pinkfong Company. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, the new season (18 half-hour episodes; four hour-long musical specials) will follow Baby Shark, his family, and his friends as they dive into unexpected adventures in Carnivore Cove and beyond, from adopting cuddly sea-critter pets to meeting electrifying new fishy friends and more. The Baby Shark universe also continues to expand with the release of Baby Shark's Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs, a music album featuring fin-tastic songs from the first two seasons of the series, on Friday, June 16. The first season of Baby Shark's Big Show! is available to stream now on Paramount+.

Baby Shark's Big Show! Logo (PRNewswire)

Returning for the third season of Baby Shark's Big Show! is the original series voice cast: Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black) as Baby Shark; Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone) as William; Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) as Mommy Shark; Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears) as Daddy Shark; Debra Wilson (MADtv) as Grandma Shark; and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld) as Grandpa Shark.

Fans of Baby Shark's Big Show! will be able to sing and dance along to their favorite tunes with the release of Baby Shark's Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs, available Friday, June 16, globally on all music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and more. Released through a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment UK's Relentless Records, Baby Shark's Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs track list is as follows:

Baby Shark's Big Show! Theme Song Welcome Home to Carnivore Cove Lagoon Lemonade Fincredible Yup Yup Yup Bubble Boogie If I Had a Pet My Best Friend is You Twenty Thousand Leagues Under My Heart Baby Shark's Big Show! Credits Song

This Baby Shark news comes on the heels of Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and The Pinkfong Company's recent announcement of the celebrity voice cast for Baby Shark's Big Movie, the first-ever feature-length original animated movie based on the globally beloved franchise. The star-studded guest lineup includes: Ashley Tisdale (Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, High School Musical), Aparna Nancherla (Mira, Royal Detective), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live, Father of the Bride), ENHYPEN and Lance Bass, alongside returning series guest stars Cardi B and her family Offset, Kulture and newcomer Wave. Premiering on Paramount+ this holiday season, Baby Shark's Big Movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks.

Pinkfong Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm, becoming the world's first video ever to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history. With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song certified RIAA Diamond and 11x platinum single for selling over 11 million units in the U.S., and spawned a viral phenomenon, #BabySharkChallenge, generating over one million cover videos around the globe.

Baby Shark's Big Show! is executive produced by Gary "Doodles" DiRaffaele (Breadwinners), Tommy Sica (Breadwinners) and Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls), with Ralls also serving as Writer for Baby Shark's Big Movie. Both Baby Shark's Big Movie and Baby Shark's Big Show! are produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Global Animated Series, Nickelodeon. Max Goodman serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the series. Miriam Ritchie serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the movie.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! Fin-Shaking Dance Songs Album Cover (PRNewswire)

