Group Black and Nielsen Uncover That Black Creators Deliver More Media Value Than Their Non-Black Counterparts in Key Categories

Group Black and Nielsen Uncover That Black Creators Deliver More Media Value Than Their Non-Black Counterparts in Key Categories

The first of its kind Black Creator Impact Report study shows Black creators generate 1.5 - 10 times greater media value than non-Black counterparts

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Black, a modern media company with the largest collective of Black-owned media, and Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, today announced that they will be unveiling a first of its kind Black Creator Impact Report. Comparing Black creators to their non-black counterparts, this report takes a deep dive into the economic and cultural impact of Black creators based on their influence on social media platforms including Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube and Twitter.

Group Black, Where Culture Calls Home. (PRNewswire)

Using Nielsen InfluenceScope , the report analyzed creators based on three metrics: follower growth, follower interaction and media value. Media value is a proprietary Nielsen metric to determine a monetary value for digital and social content, based on the audience's exposure and engagement. The study focuses on creators in three categories: fashion, lifestyle and gaming.

The study found that Black creators generate a higher media value compared to non-Black creators in fashion, lifestyle and gaming. Black creators in the lifestyle category performed 10.5 times better than their non-Black counterparts, 6.7 times better in gaming and eSports, and 1.6 times better in fashion..

In addition to generating a higher media value, Black creators also saw higher levels of follower growth and interaction rates between 2020 to 2022. In the lifestyle category, which make up 40% of paid advertising opportunities, they outperform non-Black creators by 10.5 times. Even though diverse Black creators possess immense cultural influence and credibility, the influencer pay gap between Black creators and their white counterparts is nearly 35%.

"For too long Black creators haven't had access to the same opportunities as their non-Black counterparts due to the myth that they were unable to deliver the same ROI as other creators in the industry, " says Kerel Cooper, President of Advertising at Group Black. "With our Black Creator Impact Report, we are delivering concrete proof of the opposite. Black creators have the ability to deliver exponential growth for brands—now brands must provide the opportunities."

"Black America influences both content and brand engagement as consumers of media and creators of trends," says Charlene Polite Corley, VP, Diverse Insights and Partnerships at Nielsen. "By investing in Black influencers, brands can amplify their authentic voices—driving deeper engagement with Black communities and other consumers who follow their lead."

You can find a link to the full report HERE .

About Group Black

Group Black is where culture calls home. Group Black's objective is to build the largest collective of Black-owned media and diverse creators by actively deepening the pipeline of media dollars allocated to Black-owned media businesses and by investing in the next generation of innovative and equitable media. It is composed of two divisions, Group Black Media and Group Black Ventures, with the simple mission to dramatically transform the face of media investment and ownership. Group Black seeks to connect a diverse generation looking for content and experiences that reflect who they are. ( www.groupblack.co )

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Group Black