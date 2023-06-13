CompWest Names Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions as Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompWest Insurance Company is proud to recognize Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions, a Baldwin Risk Partner, as its Agency of the Year.

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group) (PRNewswire)

"We're proud to recognize Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions as CompWest's Agency of the Year," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group Commercial Markets. "Our partnership demonstrates what can be accomplished when there is a shared commitment to excellence with servicing the customer. We're thankful for the entire agency team and look forward to many more years of success together."

"On behalf of all our Colleagues at Burnham WGB we are thrilled to be recognized by CompWest as their Agency of the Year," said Kevin Bogart, president and managing partner of Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions. "We wish to thank all of the dedicated, caring and talented insurance pros at CompWest for their tremendous partnership. We would not have enjoyed this success without your commitments to excellence. Ultimately, it is our mutual clients and insureds who are the winners in the end, and that is the most satisfying result of our work together."

"At CompWest we are grateful to have agency relationships that embrace every attribute of what partnership means: candid and transparent communication, genuine desire to win together, sincere appreciation of each other's respective role in the value chain and transcending beyond trusted business relationships to become friends," said Gene Simpson, vice president of Underwriting and Marketing for CompWest. "Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions is an incredible example of true partnership, and we are excited to recognize them as Agency of the Year."

About Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions

Burnham WGB is based in Tustin, CA, and was founded in 1985. We are passionate advocates who vigorously defend our clients from the risks that would put their lifestyles, livelihoods, and legacies in jeopardy. Our focus is advocating on your behalf to deliver customized insurance solutions and proactive risk management programs, and we pride ourselves in providing you with professional, objective guidance while offering personal attention.

About CompWest

CompWest is a dynamic provider of workers' compensation, offering leading strategies and innovative insurance solutions to employers in California and select Western states. CompWest is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

marissa.sura@afgroup.com

AFGroup.com

CompWest (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AF Group