Cyph and Zoom Patent Cross-License

Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

CLAYMONT, Del., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyph, a leading provider of quantum-resistant cryptography technologies built by former SpaceX engineers (https://www.cyph.com) has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to resolve their patent infringement lawsuit.

Full terms of the settlement remain confidential, and each party has agreed to cross-license certain patent assets from the other.

