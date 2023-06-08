Design Firm Huitt-Zollars Expands Public Works Capabilities in Phoenix Market with the Acquisition of Gavan & Barker

DALLAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huitt-Zollars, Inc., an employee-owned, full-service design firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has announced continued expansion of its public works practice in Phoenix, Arizona, with the addition of Gavan & Barker, a Phoenix-based design group with expertise in civil engineering and landscape architecture.

The addition of Gavan & Barker expands Huitt-Zollars' footprint in the Phoenix area.

"The addition of Gavan & Barker expands Huitt-Zollars' footprint in the Phoenix area and increases our visibility in the public works market," said Robert McDermott, President of Huitt-Zollars. "This directly aligns with our strategic plan for growth, and we are excited about our future in Arizona."

For more than 17 years, Gavan & Barker, Inc., has provided civil engineering and landscape architecture services in the areas of site design, multi-use flood control works, roadway and drainage design, parks and recreation projects, urban street enhancements, and shared-use pathways to clients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. Joining Huitt-Zollars will expand the depth of expertise in our public works market, providing clients with access to new services and creating a more diverse portfolio. Co-founders Mark Gavan and John Barker and their team will remain with the firm, joining Huitt-Zollars' Phoenix office later this month.

"We are very excited to join Huitt-Zollars," said Mark Gavan, former co-owner of Gavan & Barker, now a Huitt-Zollars Principal and Vice President. "We look forward to expanding our expertise and ability to serve our clients."

About Gavan & Barker, Inc.

Gavan & Barker, Inc. was created with the vision that an integrated design approach, merging the disciplines of civil engineering and landscape architecture, results in better client service and enhanced projects. Planning and design of projects that include significant civil engineering and hydrologic design requirements coupled with major landscape architecture elements is the focus of Gavan & Barker.

About Huitt-Zollars, Inc.

Huitt-Zollars, Inc. is a full-service, national professional services firm that provides solutions for the built environment. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices throughout the U.S., Huitt-Zollars is ranked among the nation's top design firms by Architectural Record and Engineering News-Record.

