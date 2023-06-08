BRIDGE Appoints Trixie Ferguson Gray as SVP of Marketing

Leadership Expansion Supercharges The DEI Trade Organization's Drive for Systemic Change in the Global Marketing Industry

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIDGE , the only independent DEI trade organization to serve the global marketing industry, today announced the appointment of Trixie Ferguson Gray, as its Senior Vice President of Marketing. Ferguson Gray reports directly to BRIDGE founder and CEO Sheryl Daija.

Ferguson Gray brings an impressive and robust background with almost two decades of high-profile roles at leading advertising agencies and publishers including MediaCom, UM, Some Spider Studios, The Newsette and more. Her involvement as a former BRIDGE Board Member and advisor underscores her unwavering commitment to advancing equity and inclusion in the marketing industry.

"With the onslaught against and misrepresentation of DEI practices, the need for BRIDGE to help fight this crisis and prepare to scale has never been greater," said Sheryl Daija, Founder and CEO of BRIDGE. "The addition of Trixie to the executive team as a creative idea accelerator, catalyst for change, and a masterful marketing strategist will help us hasten our plans and solidify BRIDGE's standing as the driving force behind much needed systemic change in the global marketing industry and beyond."

No other industry group has created the opportunity for the world's top diversity, marketing and business leaders to courageously work together to bridge the gaps in belonging, representation, inclusion, diversity and equity across the workplace, workforce and marketplace. Ferguson Gray's appointment signifies an acceleration of BRIDGE's objective to operationalize inclusion as a business practice for growth and builds on the momentum of its inaugural BRIDGE 2023 retreat.

As SVP of Marketing, Ferguson Gray will steer BRIDGE's marketing activities across all channels. She will lead the go-to-market strategies for BRIDGE's core industry programs to drive adoption and implementation as well as drive marketing for BRIDGE's annual retreat. This high-impact role will also help inform the organization's culture, help set priorities and directly contribute to driving change as she continues to build the already strong BRIDGE community.

"I am passionate about leveraging inclusive marketing practices to enable companies to seize competitive advantages today and future-proof their businesses for tomorrow," Ferguson Gray stated. "I am thrilled to bring my expertise and dedication to BRIDGE, where diversity and inclusion are the engines of innovation. Together, we will advocate for equity and shape a more inclusive global industry."

"As we have seen daily, we are on a collision course against DEI that we must derail," said Daija. "We have state governors issuing directives with an intentional mischaracterization of how DEI practices actually work, conservatives attacking brands that are committed to inclusion and equity, discriminatory education practices that grow the chasms and more. As BRIDGE expands our reach, we stand ready to help companies support their employees with actionable DEI frameworks and best practices. Having an internal team of resilient leaders who go above and beyond is key to being able to collaborate with as many businesses as possible." Since launching in April of 2022, BRIDGE has already amassed a significant membership and a board of the world's most elite brands, agencies, and publishers.

For more information on joining BRIDGE in its mission to drive systemic change, please contact wearestrongertogether@wearebridge.com.

About BRIDGE

Launched in 2022, BRIDGE is a member-driven 501C6. We help companies bridge the gaps that have created inequities for under-represented and untapped communities in the workplace, workforce and marketplace. With the variety of programs that BRIDGE offers including proprietary research, storytelling workshops, best practices, events and more, we identify and dismantle the structures in place to drive systemic change in belonging, representation, inclusion, diversity and equity (BRIDGE is an acronym for these constructs). Our long term goal is to create a comprehensive BRIDGE agenda for companies and certify against its implementation and impact. BRIDGE is an inclusive organization that welcomes support and participation from all companies in the global marketing industry as well as like-minded academics and DE&I champions. We are stronger together. Visit BRIDGE to learn more and join ( http://www.wearebridge.com ).

