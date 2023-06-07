TEAMSTERS, ABF REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW CONTRACT

5-Year Deal Goes to Ratification After Union Review in Chicago Next Week

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee (TNFINC) and ABF Freight System have tentatively agreed to terms for a new national contract.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

Once ratified, the proposed five-year contract will provide members with wage increases and improvements to benefits and working conditions, among other gains.

Teamster representatives will meet in Chicago next week to review the tentative agreement before sending it to the membership for a ratification vote.

"At the start of negotiations, we promised to fight like hell for our members at ABF. I can confidently say that we did just that. This tentative agreement is a testament to our hard work, strength, and determination at the bargaining table," said John A. Murphy, Teamsters Freight Division Director. "I want to thank the entire negotiating team for their hard work and commitment throughout the bargaining process, especially our rank-and-file members who served on the committee."

The Teamsters represent approximately 8,600 ABF truck drivers, dock workers, and other members nationwide. The current five-year agreement expires June 30.

