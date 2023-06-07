Significo Secures $12 Million Series A Funding to Revolutionize Personalized Health Recommendations and Strengthens Leadership Team

Digital Health Solutions Provider, Significo, Embarks on Expansion Journey with Funding Round and Strategic Executive Appointments

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Significo, the provider of secure and reliable digital health solutions, proudly announces the successful closure of a $12 million Series A funding round, fueling its mission to scale personalized health recommendations as a service.

Led by esteemed investor Doug Blough, a long-standing advocate of founders Rick McCartney and Chris Koha, the funding round marks a pivotal moment for Significo's growth trajectory. The influx of capital will empower the company to enhance its offerings and deliver a more human-centered experience in the digital health realm.

Recognizing the importance of a robust team, Significo has strategically welcomed several key executives to fortify its expansion and innovation efforts. The company proudly embraces the expertise and vision of these new hires, who will play integral roles in shaping Significo's future success including Michael Robin as VP of Marketing; Gary Rust, Executive VP of Sales: and Daniel Schuster as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. The team has also added a few key members to their US based team and will be adding several more in the coming year.

"We are thrilled to build upon our strong foothold in the German and US markets, delighting our loyal customer base, and amplifying our capacity to provide a personalized digital health experience," affirms Rick McCartney, the CEO of Significo.

"Our recommendation engine, driven by advanced algorithms and data analytics, leverages each individual's unique health profile, lifestyle, and aspirations to offer tailored insights and recommendations. This breakthrough technology represents a significant leap forward in empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on our users' lives."

Looking ahead, Significo harbors ambitious plans to propel growth and spearhead innovation in the industry. The company's roadmap includes an expansion of product offerings, acquisition of new customers, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

About Significo:

Significo envisions a world where health technology catalyzes transformative change in people's lives and revolutionizes the industry while prioritizing the human experience. As an international company with hubs in Austin, TX, Berlin, Germany, and Spain, Significo creates digital products and technologies that elegantly solve complex health challenges, leaving a lasting impact on individuals' well-being. With its steadfast dedication to creating meaningful solutions, Significo is reshaping the digital health landscape and inspiring positive transformations in the lives of its users. With Significio, health meets humanity.

