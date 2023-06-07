New Cyberbit Program to Bridge the Divide between Hiring Managers and Cybersecurity Graduates

The first higher education-directed program designed for connecting hiring managers with cybersecurity graduates who possess validated hands-on incident response experience

BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberbit, the world's leading platform for cybersecurity education and training, has announced a new Bridge Program aimed at connecting hiring managers with cybersecurity graduates who possess verifiable, hands-on incident response experience. With this new initiative, Cyberbit will be able to bridge the divide between employers and candidates and address one of the major concerns of cybersecurity hiring managers: prior hands-on experience, considered the main criteria for determining whether a cybersecurity candidate is qualified.

The Bridge Program will enable higher education institutions to improve their cybersecurity graduates' employability as well as highlight how their cybersecurity curriculum is aligned with the cybersecurity job market and provides a way for graduates to demonstrate they possess measurable, verifiable, hands-on cybersecurity experience.

As a bridge between industry and cybersecurity graduates, the initiative will also provide organizations with access to a repository of students with verified hands-on experience. The entire skill development process and hands-on incident response experience of students in the program is validated, from NICE work roles and MITRE ATT&CK coverage to the number of live-fire exercises participated in, to time spent on networks and using security tools. When hiring managers use the Cyberbit Bridge program to find candidates, they can search on the amount and type of experience, and hire based on this information, giving them confidence in their candidate choices.

"The cybersecurity industry faces a massive talent shortage today," said Cyberbit's senior national director, Susan Green. "The complexity and rapidly changing nature of cyber threats make the field extremely dynamic and challenging. With the Cyberbit Bridge Program, we can bridge the divide between employers and the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to help meet the demand for highly skilled, experienced talent."

The Cyberbit platform delivers the complete spectrum of learning content ranging from hands-on cyber labs for building foundational knowledge and skills to live-fire cyber exercises that validate performance in real-world scenarios and build technical and soft skills such as problem solving, analytical and teamwork skills. Live-fire exercises take place in a hyper-realistic environment on Cyberbit's advanced cyber range, simulating a virtual security operations center and real-world cyber-attack scenarios and includes enterprise grade networks and commercial security tools. By providing a repository of cybersecurity students who have gained verifiable, hands-on experience practicing in hands-on labs and cyber ranges, the new Bridge Program helps support Cyberbit's overarching mission of closing the cybersecurity skills gap.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides hands-on cybersecurity education and training and addresses the global cybersecurity skill gap through its world-leading cyber skills development platform. Colleges and universities use Cyberbit to increase student enrollment and retention, train industry organizations, and position their institutions as regional cybersecurity hubs by providing simulation-based learning and training. The Cyberbit platform delivers a hyper-realistic experience that immerses learners in a virtual security operations center (SOC), where they use real-world security tools to respond to real-world, simulated cyberattacks. As a result, it prepares students for their careers in cybersecurity from day-one after their graduation and reduces the need to learn on the job. Cyberbit delivers over 1,000,000 training sessions annually across 5 continents. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, system integrators, higher education institutions and governments. Cyberbit is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

If you would like more information about Cyberbit and the Cyberbit Bridge Program, please contact Susan Green at susan.green@cyberbit.com

