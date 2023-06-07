MediaMath Elevates User Experience with Confiant DSP Solution

Advertising Demand Side Platform leader partners with Confiant

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confiant, the anti-malvertising leader, is proud to announce that MediaMath, a leading Demand Side Platform (DSP), has chosen the newly launched Confiant DSP Solution to protect MediaMath clients from ad security and ad quality violations to provide a superior and secure experience for their users.

As a leading DSP, MediaMath manages more than 3,500 active advertisers. Malicious, disruptive, and annoying or inappropriate ads degrade the user experience and drive adoption of ad blockers. MediaMath is committed to providing their audience with the safest, most secure, and quickest web experience, free of malicious advertising, scams, annoying or inappropriate content, and without exposure to threats that are commonly spread through the programmatic ad bidding process by threat actors. One in every 140 programmatic impressions had serious security or quality violations, a 104% increase in quality violations and nearly doubling security violations over both 2020 and 2021, reaching a three year peak per the 2023 MAQ Index . MediaMath selected the Confiant DSP solution to identify ad security, and quality violations so that MediaMath remains in control of what is served to end users through their platform.

"Confiant is pledged to elevating the industry's control capabilities and delivering exceptional end user experience by eliminating ad security, and quality violations," said Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Cofounder, Confiant, Inc. "We are thrilled to extend our protection to MediaMath and appreciate their trust in choosing us as their ad verification partner," concluded Mangin.

"MediaMath is proud to partner with industry leader Confiant to continue protecting our clients from disruptive and malicious advertising. We are committed to eradicating any instances of malware and optimizing user experience." - Sylvain Le Borgne, Chief Partnership Officer, MediaMath.

"MediaMath has a long-standing commitment to a secure advertising supply chain, and to protecting our exchange and publisher partners and the end user. By working with an industry leader like Confiant, we are able to ensure that our advertiser clients are able to maintain the best possible relationship with consumers through robust protection of the ad delivery process from quality concerns and the influence of malvertising and malware." - Justin Adler-Swanberg, Director of Marketplace Quality, MediaMath

Aside from the value that digital advertising delivers, the programmatic process introduces many risks related to security, and user experience. Confiant's technology actively monitors billions of ad impressions and trillions of ad auctions each month to detect and block malicious activity, and low-quality ads, providing a safeguard against cyber threats including malware, phishing, scams, as well as disruptive ads, and consent violations.

Confiant empowers and protects digital publishers and premium ad platforms with actionable data to ensure the digital ad ecosystem is safe and secure for everyone. Confiant's team of security engineers identify threat actors, malvertising, security, and quality issues in the ad ecosystem that affect enterprises, publishers, platforms and their customers.

About Confiant

Confiant is the cybersecurity leader in detecting and stopping Malvertising attacks. Having built hundreds of integrations directly into the web's ad tech infrastructure, Confiant has unparalleled visibility to the malware, scams, and fraud serving through ads today. Leveraging our security expertise, we deliver complete control over ads to publishers and ad platforms, also remediating quality issues, privacy violations, and mis-categorized ads. In publishing the industry's leading ad quality benchmark report and mapping the threat actors that use ads-as-an-attack-vector at Matrix.Confiant.com , Confiant is leading the charge in protecting users from criminals hijacking the ad tech supply chain. Trusted by customers like Microsoft, Paramount, and Magnite, we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year.

About MediaMath

MediaMath is the leading technology pioneer on a mission to make advertising better. We deliver outstanding results through powerful ad tech, partnership and a curiosity for what's next. We help more than 3,500 advertisers solve complex marketing problems so they can deepen their customer relationships across screens and around the world.

