ZKW develops and manufactures smart digital light for Polestar 3

Intelligent light system offers different light distributions and glare-free high beam

WIESELBURG, Austria, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new all-electric Polestar 3 stands out with its minimalist, futuristic design. The technological highlights of the electric SUV include the HD LED headlights, which are developed and manufactured by lighting systems specialist ZKW. The 1.3-megapixel modules of the front lights automatically adjust the intensity, size and height of the light beam to the light and weather conditions as well as the driving speed. In addition, the intelligent headlamp system prevents dazzling other road users. "The Polestar 3 headlamp system combines the latest technologies and innovative functions into a premium series product," says Dr Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group.

Innovative "mirrorZ" technology

The basis for the Polestar 3's high-tech headlights is ZKW's "mirrorZ" technology, which can control and distribute the LED light in a targeted manner thanks to movable micro-mirrors. In combination with a front camera, the system detects oncoming traffic and, with the help of "Digital Light Processing" technology (DLP), automatically dims and focuses the light beam very precisely and seamlessly on the areas in between. This is made possible by powerful LED modules with 1.3 million pixels, whose light is directed via microscopically tiny, electronically controlled mirrors. "The warning functions help to increase road safety and avoid accidents," Dr Steger is convinced.

Transnational project

Polestar and ZKW have been working together for many years. The Wieselburg-based lighting systems specialist has already equipped the Polestar 2 with premium LED headlights. The lighting for the Polestar 3 was developed at the ZKW sites in Wieselburg and Dalian, China. The high-tech lighting system is produced at ZKW Dalian, while the vehicle itself is manufactured in Chengdu and Ridgeville, South Carolina. The "mirrorZ" module electronics come from the ZKW electronics plant in Wiener Neustadt.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2022, the Group employed around 9,500 workers and generated total revenues of 1.36 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient.

Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania).

With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

