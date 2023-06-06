STEM Next Announces Partnership with National Summer Learning Association to help America's Youth Access Summer Learning Programs and STEM Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM Next Opportunity Fund continues their mission to expand exceptional STEM learning opportunities outside the classroom for all children everywhere by announcing its partnership with National Summer Learning Association (NSLA)– the only national nonprofit exclusively focused on ensuring all kids in America have access to summer learning opportunities, regardless of background, income or zip code.

STEM Next will sponsor four students from their Million Girls Moonshot's Flight Crew to attend NSLA's National Youth Leadership Institute in Washington, DC, the leadership training program for student and staff leaders from around the country. All participants are provided transportation to and from DC, meals, and housing at the beautiful and historic American University.

The Flight Crew features remarkable youth from across the country who act as youth ambassadors to inspire a future where every young person can imagine themselves as a future engineer, builder or inventor. Motivated by their impactful STEM experiences in afterschool and summer, these young leaders are working to break down stereotypes and spark their peers' curiosity in STEM. The Flight Crew is the youth ambassador program of the Million Girls Moonshot, an initiative to engage one million more girls in STEM learning opportunities through afterschool and summer programs by 2025.

STEM Next will also support National Summer Learning Week, NSLA's celebration dedicated to elevating the importance of keeping kids learning, safe, and healthy every summer, and to help ensure they return to school ready to succeed. STEM Next will share resources and engage with NSLA's network as a premier STEM provider in the week-long celebration.

"NSLA is honored to partner with STEM Next," said Aaron Philip Dworkin, CEO of National Summer Learning Association. "They are amazing national leaders promoting STEM education for all kids and especially young women, and summer learning programs provide a great opportunity to introduce STEM skills and careers. We look forward to sharing their resources with our network and engaging their student leaders in our 2023 National Summer Learning Week and our Youth Leadership Institute in Washington, DC."

"Summer is such a critical time for young people to experiment, discover and excite their curiosity," said Ron Ottinger, executive director of STEM Next. "Research shows that it is an important place for kids to engage with and stay inspired by STEM. We are proud to partner with NSLA with such an extensive influence in national summer programming. We hope that our support of more STEM learning in the summer will have a massive impact for millions of kids, nationwide."

About STEM Next:

STEM Next Opportunity Fund - STEM Next is playing a critical role in expanding exceptional STEM learning opportunities outside the classroom for ALL children everywhere. In September 2020, STEM Next launched The Million Girls Moonshot , which seeks to re-imagine who can engineer, who can build, who can make. It will inspire and prepare the next generation of innovators by engaging one million more girls in STEM learning opportunities through afterschool and summer programs over the next 5 years. It is joined by over 50 partners that have quickly turned Moonshot into a powerful movement for STEM equity.

About the National Summer Learning Association:

Celebrating 30 years of impact, NSLA has worked to combat summer learning loss and close the opportunity gap which research shows grows most dramatically between lower and higher income students over the summer months. NSLA works to ensure all of America's students, regardless of background, income, or zip code, can access and benefit from a high-quality summer learning experience every year. Learn more at summerlearning.org.

