Salary.com's Garry Straker and David Turetsky to Present Session on "Avoiding Unintended Consequences of Pay Transparency" at 2023 SHRM Annual Conference & Expo

WALTHAM, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pay equity experts, David Turetsky and Garry Straker of Salary.com will deliver a session "Avoiding the Unintended Consequences of Pay Transparency" at the 2023 SHRM Annual Conference and Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 13 from 3:30-4:30pm. SHRM is marking its 75th anniversary conference taking place from June 11-June 14 with the theme: Drive Change.

Pay transparency legislation is sweeping the nation, becoming one of the top priorities facing HR professionals today.

As pay transparency legislation sweeps the nation, it has become one of the top priorities facing HR professionals today. In this session, Salary.com Vice Presidents of Compensation Consulting Straker and Turetsky will discuss the different types of pay transparency and their related outcomes, the impact of pay transparency on different categories of employees, and how to best prepare their organization for the successful adoption of pay transparency in all its forms.

A platinum sponsor of the conference, Salary.com is also welcoming Expo attendees to Booth #4021 to price jobs on the spot and learn how Salary.com solutions are helping organizations achieve pay equity. All booth visitors who demo a Salary.com product will receive a $15 Starbucks gift card and a chance to win 1 of 3 gift baskets, with items from Apple, Bose, Delta and more.

As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally.

