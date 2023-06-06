MDJM announces Fernie Castle Treehouse Opening and the Launch of Castle-Themed Wedding Events

LETHAM, Scotland, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today announces the official opening of the Fernie Castle Treehouse to the public and the success launch of its castle-themed wedding events. MDJM is on track advancing its multidimensional growth strategy by presenting the charms of historical assets through various offerings, and will continue to explore the potential and values that Fernie Castle could bring, integrating values of faith and morality into the respect for architecture, conveying its operational philosophy to the public.

Fernie Castle is located in the picturesque region of Fife on Scotland's east coast, an area known for its remarkable variety, rich history, and stunning landscapes. Nestled among six lofty sycamores, the treehouse provides an extraordinary and unforgettable accommodation experience for visitors seeking a one of a kind stay, with modern amenities blending seamlessly with the rustic charm of the 14th-century inspired design. Furthermore, Fernie Castle has successfully hosted two exquisite castle-themed weddings, reflecting MDJM's expertise in creating unforgettable events within a fairy tale-like setting. Our team of local experts is committed to providing the highest level of service and hospitality to our guests, which is reflected in the success of these events.

Since the completion of its renovation, Fernie Castle has been attracting visitors seeking a luxurious and unforgettable experience immersing themselves in the grandeur of the past. The opening of the fully renovated Fernie Castle Treehouse adds to the unique offerings of the property, showcasing our commitment to providing unparalleled quality accommodations for our guests. This expansion of our offerings is in line with our multidimensional growth strategy, which seeks to leverage the historical and cultural heritage of our properties to provide unique and unforgettable experiences for our guests.

"We are delighted with the successful opening of the Fernie Castle Treehouse and the exceptional castle-themed weddings we have hosted. At MDJM, we are committed to offering exceptional and unforgettable experiences while also preserving the rich historical heritage of our properties. Our focus on expanding our cultural tourism, education, and event offerings aligns with our multidimensional growth strategy. The success of Fernie Castle serves as a testament to MDJM's approach of acquiring and transforming historical and cultural properties into luxurious and unique destinations. As we continue to execute our multidimensional growth strategy, we remain dedicated to expanding our portfolio of historical and cultural assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and beyond. " said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM.

About MDJM LTD

MDJM expects to focus on international expansion for the development of real estate-related hospitality, butler services and more. For more information regarding the Company, please visit http://ir.mdjmjh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

View original content:

SOURCE MDJM LTD