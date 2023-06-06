Brad Owens Joins Asymbl, Inc. as Director of Solution Engineering, Bringing Extensive Expertise in Transforming Staffing and Recruiting Processes

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymbl, Inc., a provider of business-process-specific applications for corporate recruiting and the global staffing industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Owens as the Director of Solution Engineering. With his deep knowledge and experience in recruiting and staffing, Owens will play a pivotal role in building Asymbl's global solution engineering practice.

Owens brings a wealth of expertise in shaping the recruiting industry and leveraging the capabilities of the Salesforce platform for recruiting and staffing. His passion for strategic change and his ability to understand businesses' needs to drive real transformation have earned him recognition as a leader in the field. Owens has worked alongside C-level executives at some of the world's largest firms and organizations, providing him with a unique perspective across the entire recruiting space.

Prior to joining Asymbl, Owens held key positions that showcased his talent and dedication. At Salesforce, he served as a Lead Solution Engineer, working alongside top talent industry professionals to shape the next generation of recruiting. He was directly involved in defining Salesforce's recruiting and staffing vertical and creating innovative uses of the platform to solve complex challenges in this space.

Throughout his career, Owens has demonstrated his passion for the talent space with over 13 years leading both internal and external recruiting teams and firms. He has established himself as a disruptive thought leader for hiring with a specialization in applying technology solutions through high profile speaking engagements, contributions to publications such as Forbes.com and multiple podcasts including his current show, "Transform Recruiting".

"Asymbl, Inc. is thrilled to welcome Brad Owens as our new Director of Solution Engineering," said Brandon Metcalf, CEO and Founder of Asymbl. "Brad's extensive experience in recruiting, staffing, and his deep understanding of the Salesforce platform make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that under his leadership, we will further enhance our solutions and drive meaningful change for our clients."

In his role at Asymbl, Owens will be responsible for spearheading the development of the global solution engineering practice. He will leverage his expertise to build robust and innovative solutions that empower companies to modernize their operations, optimize workflows, and enhance the talent experience.

"I am excited to join Asymbl and be part of an organization that is at the forefront of revolutionizing recruiting and staffing processes," said Brad Owens. "I look forward to working with the exceptional team to develop cutting-edge solutions and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

With the addition of Brad Owens to its leadership team, Asymbl, Inc. continues to strengthen its position as a go-to-market partner for staffing and recruiting on the Salesforce Platform. The company remains dedicated to providing exceptional value and leveraging innovative technology to empower organizations worldwide.

About Asymbl, Inc.:

Asymbl, Inc. is a leading provider of business-process-specific applications designed as bolt-on solutions for Salesforce's Customer 360 portfolio. With a focus on staffing and recruitment, Asymbl's innovative solutions empower companies to modernize their operations, acquire top clients, optimize their workflows, and enhance the talent experience.

