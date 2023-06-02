10th Annual National Strip-Tillage Conference Returns to Illinois

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 7 years, the annual National Strip-Tillage Conference is returning to Bloomington-Normal, Ill., for its 10th-anniversary gathering. The event is hosted by Strip-Till Farmer, one of several properties operated by Wisconsin-based agricultural publisher Lessiter Media, which has helped farmers successfully transition to Conservation Ag practices for 50-plus years.

National Strip-Tillage Conference (PRNewswire)

Billed as the world's largest gathering of strip-tillers and experts, the National Strip-Tillage Conference will be held August 3-4 at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. A pre-conference workshop will be held at Precision Panting's PTI Research Farm during the afternoon on August 2, followed by the official Welcome Reception & Dinner onsite at the PTI Farm in the evening.

A special 10th-anniversary agenda covers myriad topics for profitable results in strip-till farming, including equipment set-ups, cover crops, intercropping, economic analyses, soil testing/analysis, fertilizing methods and more.

Unique from other ag conferences, the National Strip-Tillage Conference offers a mix of general sessions, classrooms, farmer-to-farmer roundtables and face-time with suppliers — all designed for maximum networking and the practical transfer of experience and knowledge. Attendees may earn Certified Crop Adviser Continuing Education Credits. The 2023 program includes:

6 General Sessions — covering an abundance of proven strip-tilling ideas and strategies will feature Chris Perkins , who has been voted a highest-rated speaker. Joining him on stage are renowned leaders such as Marion Calmer, a Lessiter Media 4-time 'Presenter of the Year,' Tony Vyn , one of strip-till's foremost authorities, and Jason Webster , the manager of Precision Planting's Precision Research Farm, along with many more industry experts.

13 Farmer-to-Farmer Roundtables — informal, moderated peer-to-peer discussions on specific strip-till topics. Attendees should come with questions to discuss what works and doesn't.

11 Classrooms — in-depth presentation-style sessions convey practical, actionable ideas from experienced strip-tillers on the most pressing needs.

Exclusive Pre-Conference Workshop — Attendees can experience hands-on learning at Precision Planting's renowned 400-plus acre research farm as they rotate through 3 guided programs that explore the latest in strip-till technology. Workshop attendees will participate in in-field equipment demos, review plot trial results, and see the leading edge of agronomy first-hand.

Sponsors making this event possible include Ag Leader, Agrisolutions Corp., Dawn Equipment, Environmental Tillage Systems, Kuhn Krause, Martin Industries, Montag Mfg., Laforge, Nutrien, Ostara, Schlagel Mfg., Unverferth Mfg., Vulcan Equipment and Yetter Farm Equipment. Birkey's Farm Store is the event's official Machinery Dealer Sponsor.

For more information and to register, visit www.StripTillConference.com . Watch speaker interview videos here.

