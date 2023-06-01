LoneStar Tracking Launches an Innovative, Cost-Effective Automated Freezer Monitoring System

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoneStar Tracking, a leader in intelligent tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of their groundbreaking automated freezer monitoring and alerting system. This pioneering technology promises to revolutionize the food storage and refrigeration industry, delivering peace of mind for businesses and homeowners alike.

This state-of-the-art system employs a wireless sensor and a gateway, taking temperature measurements at 20-minute intervals. An alert will be triggered should your freezer's temperature go out of the pre-set range, ensuring optimal temperature control and significantly reducing the risk of food spoilage due to a malfunctioning freezer.

"LoneStar Tracking is proud to introduce this innovative system that promises to revolutionize the way freezer temperatures are monitored," said CTO Thomas Remmert. "The importance of maintaining precise temperatures in freezers cannot be overstated, especially in commercial and industrial settings. With our new automated freezer monitoring system, we are providing our clients with an affordable, reliable, and efficient solution to prevent loss and ensure safety."

The key features of this new system include:

Real-time Monitoring: Temperature measurements are taken every 20 minutes, providing comprehensive and accurate data around the clock.

Automated Alerts: The system alerts the user via their preferred communication method (email, text, etc.) if the freezer's temperature ever goes out of the specified range.

Wireless Convenience: The use of a wireless sensor and gateway ensures easy installation and minimal disruption to the user's operations.

Cost-Effective Solution: The competitive price of this innovative system allows businesses and households of all sizes to maintain optimal freezer conditions without breaking the bank.

"We understand the costly implications of freezer failures," said CTO Thomas Remmert. "Our new automated freezer monitoring system is designed to help our clients save money, prevent waste, and maintain health and safety standards. We are excited to bring this game-changing solution to the market."

For more information on LoneStar Tracking's new automated freezer monitoring system, visit https://www.lonestartracking.com/ or contact our sales team at sales@lonestartracking.com.

About LoneStar Tracking

LoneStar Tracking is a leading provider of intelligent tracking solutions. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a range of high-performance tracking systems and solutions designed to address the unique needs of businesses and consumers. For more information, please visit www.lonestartracking.com.

