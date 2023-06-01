HARDIN'S CREEK™ DEBUTS 'THE KENTUCKY SERIES' AS THE NEXT RELEASE OF HIGHLY LIMITED AND ULTRA-RARE EXPRESSIONS

The Three-Part Bourbon Release Explores 'Kentucky Terroir' Through the Lens of the Beam Family's Distilling Campuses

CLERMONT, Ky., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the launch of the Hardin's Creek™ Kentucky Series, a three-part release of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys that mark the next installment in the brand's collection of ultra-rare expressions. Comprised of Hardin's Creek Clermont, Hardin's Creek Frankfort and Hardin's Creek Boston, the Kentucky Series takes whiskey fans on a journey of 'Kentucky terroir,' showcasing the influence of diverse landscapes on the flavor profile of each whiskey.

Each expression within The Kentucky Series is a 17-year-old Bourbon, aged at one of three James B. Beam Distilling Company campuses: Clermont, Frankfort and Boston. All three liquids were laid down with the same mash bill at the same time seventeen years ago but aged at different campus locations.

"The Kentucky Series is a testament to the influence of location and how nature plays such a vital role in liquid maturation," said Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. "While these three bourbons were made with the same mash bill and aged in Kentucky, the micro-climates and environments at each location are distinctly different, which greatly impacts the taste of each product. As my Granddaddy Booker Noe said, 'Set it and let nature take over.'"

Launched in 2022, Hardin's Creek is a series of ongoing releases featuring some of the James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s rarest and most unique whiskeys, grounded in rich distilling expertise. The releases showcase the breadth and depth of the James B. Beam Distilling Co's whiskey-making credentials inclusive of age, blending, mash bill, distillation, barrels, rack house locations, and more.

All three Kentucky Series expressions are best enjoyed neat or served over a large ice cube in a lowball glass where their complex flavors can be appreciated with each sip.

Expressions of the Kentucky Series will be released in limited quantities throughout this year, beginning with Clermont on June 1st, Frankfort on August 1st and Boston on September 1st. For real-time information about Hardin's Creek, we encourage whiskey fans to follow along on Instagram @HardinsCreek or visit www.hardinscreek.com.

HARDIN'S CREEK KENTUCKY SERIES, CLERMONT

The first expression from the Kentucky Series is Hardin's Creek Clermont, aged at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont and bottled at the grand age of 204 months. The nuanced terroir and microclimates shaped by the rigid and rolling hills, the cool wind against the shelter of the valleys, and the pockets of rack houses placed close together, are aglow year-round beneath the strong Kentucky sunlight, making the unique contours of Clermont discernable in every pour.

"When I think of the terroir of Kentucky, I think of Clermont," said Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery.

CLERMONT | 55% ABV | Suggested Retail Price: $169.99



COLOR Rich amber with darker tones

NOSE Burnt sugar tripled with matured toasted oak and sweet vanilla

PALATE Forward caramelized oak, followed by brown spices and hints of seasoned leather

FINISH Smooth & sweet with lingering warmth

HARDIN'S CREEK KENTUCKY SERIES, FRANKFORT - 55% ABV | Suggested Retail Price: $169.99

The second expression from the Kentucky Series is Hardin's Creek Frankfort, aged on the Frankfort campus and bottled at 204 months. The creek bed at the Frankfort campus covers the storied rack houses in a blanket of humidity, making everything age more slowly. Liquid ages at its own pace with little ventilation and a lot of time. More information to come upon Frankfort introduction on August 1.

HARDIN'S CREEK KENTUCKY SERIES, BOSTON - 55% ABV | Suggested Retail Price: $169.99

The Booker Noe campus in Boston, Kentucky is one of a kind. The rack houses are spread out generously in the golden sunshine and clear air, ideal for maturation. These unique conditions mean fast, richer aging. It's bold and characterful, much like Booker Noe himself. More information to come upon Boston introduction on September 1.

About Hardin's Creek

Hardin's Creek is a series of ongoing releases featuring some of the James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s rarest and most unique whiskeys, grounded in 227 years of rich experience and distilling expertise. The brand launched in 2022 with its inaugural expressions, Jacob's Well and Colonel James B. Beam, and released The Kentucky Series in 2023. Each release will showcase the breadth and depth of the James B. Beam Distilling Co's whiskey-making credentials inclusive of age, blending, mash bill, distillation, barrels, rackhouse locations, and more. Hardin's Creek celebrates whiskey's past while charting its future.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Hardin's Creek™ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 55% Alc./Vol. ©2023 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

