Workday is Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Financial Planning Software

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience With the Product or Service

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it was named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Financial Planning Software. Workday Adaptive Planning has an overall rating of 4.8/5 based on 84 reviews as of March 2023.

Workday Adaptive Planning is a unified, cloud-based planning platform that enables organizations to gain clear visibility into real-time analytics, streamline complex reporting, and automate core processes with embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Powerful modeling, forecasting, and scenario analysis help customers of all sizes, across industries, to continuously monitor, analyze, and recalibrate plans amid today's changing business landscape.

"We believe this recognition is a testament to our innovation and dedication to our customers' success," said Dennis Yen, general manager, Planning, Workday. "With Workday Adaptive Planning, our customers can automate their financial planning processes in the cloud, saving time and accelerating their ability to surface richer insights. Workday Adaptive Planning has the unique ability to combine easy-to-use functionality with a system that can handle very large data volumes and meet complex modeling requirements."

The Reviews Speak for Themselves

Gartner® Peer Insights™ documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of May 1, 2023, Workday Adaptive Planning customer reviews include the following:

read full review ] "Allows us to plan consistently on one platform with the flexibility to configure to our business needs." – Workforce Planning Manager in the Manufacturing industry [

read full review ] "Workday Adaptive Planning has been the most successful technology-driven process transformation we have ever implemented. It gave us a step-change in how we plan and enabled us to significantly reduce the time and effort spent to prepare and consolidate various plans. Feedback from users is overwhelmingly positive." – Director, Business Systems Process and Strategy in the Energy and Utilities industry [

read full review ] "Workday has changed our lives with a significant reduction of manual input and the flexibility to provide a platform for further growth. Workday has also partnered us up with a great implementation consultants team which made the process much more effective." – Director of Finance in the Software industry [

read full review ] "Workday Adaptive Planning has changed how we run our business. It provides us the ability to analyze data and provide insights we could not previously access." – VP, Finance & Business Intelligence in the Manufacturing industry [

read full review ] "Dashboards have been a revelation for us. We have been able to easily create a dashboard for our Finance business partners where they are able to go in and make any and all of the adjustments they need for each forecast cycle. This prevents the FBPs from having to jump from sheet to sheet when making adjustments, a huge time saver." – Finance Manager in the Software industry [

read full review ] "Adaptive Planning has been an amazing upgrade from our previous budgeting, planning, and reporting tool. Using OfficeConnect has helped reduce the amount of time to create and refresh executive reports that would previously take days to update." –- Finance Manager in the Transportation industry [

read full review ] "Workday Adaptive Planning was easy to implement, very customizable to our needs, and allows us to continue to evolve our models. The capabilities have allowed us to continue to deliver increased capabilities to our business partners in shorter amounts of time." – Director, Finance in the Consumer Goods industry [

More Information:

Workday booth #201 at the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference ( May 31 – June 1, 2023 ) to hear from Workday customers, connect with Workday executives, and see demos of Workday Adaptive Planning. Stop byat the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference () to hear from Workday customers, connect with Workday executives, and see demos of Workday Adaptive Planning.

About the CFO & Finance Executive Conference 2023

Gartner experts will provide additional insights on how CFOs can address slowing growth, persistent high inflation, scarce expensive talent and global supply constraints during the Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conferences 2023, taking place May 31 – June 1, in National Harbor, MD., and September 18-19 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using the hashtag #GartnerFinance.

