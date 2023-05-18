World Intelligence Congress set for Tianjin

Four-day event to play host to experts from across the world

The seventh World Intelligence Congress is to kick off at the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin from Thursday to Sunday, aiming to showcase core technologies, industrial trends and future scenarios of artificial intelligence development and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern.

Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space and Sustainable Growth Driver", the four-day event will invite experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from 21 countries and regions, as well as officials from nine major government departments, the Ministry of Education and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, to discuss issues such as intelligent connected vehicles, generative AI and brain-computer interaction.

Concentrating on technological innovation, industrial expansion and business cooperation, this year's WIC will display Tianjin's strategic layout, core advantages, innovation capabilities and ecological environment in the development of its intelligent tech industries, boosting the high-quality development of the city's economy.

A large number of leading enterprises specializing in the commercial applications of generative AI will gather in Tianjin to share views on the country's generative AI innovation and scenario applications and host brainstorming sessions on 5G-powered industrial internet, the integration of the digital economy and real economy, digital infrastructure, digital transformation, intelligent manufacturing and chips.

There will be two main events during the WIC: the Summit on Innovation and Development and the World Summit on Intelligent Technology Innovation and Cooperation.

Covering an area of 120,000 square meters, an exhibition in the field of intelligent technology will be held for the first time during the event.

It will display novel products and the latest achievements from 23 Fortune Global 500 companies, 43 Chinese Fortune 500 companies and research institutions and universities. These cover Humi Network's national cross-border industrial internet platform; Troila Technology's industrial software; Huawei's coverage of the ICT infrastructure and intelligent terminals; the photoelectric intelligent hybrid storage technology of Beijing E-hualu Information Technology Co and the integrated intelligent bridge building machine of China Communications Construction.

The WIC is to feature investment promotions, matchmaking activities and the signing of major projects. It strives to promote strategic cooperation agreements between government departments and key enterprises and Tianjin. There will also be bilateral talks among districts, departments and participating companies to attract investment, generate transactions and facilitate trade.

The WIC innovation application excellent case activity will focus on three major fields: intelligent connected vehicles, intelligent manufacturing and smart low-carbon development and collect 190 cases from around the world.

The preliminary review will select 30 finalists, and ultimately, 10 excellent cases are to be released at the closing ceremony.

This year's WIC will have two guest countries for the first time; the United Kingdom and Singapore. Mogilev Oblast of Belarus will serve as the guest city.

A total of 187 international guests have confirmed their attendance, covering 21 countries and regions such as the United States, Germany, Japan, France, South Korea, Italy, Australia, Greece, Norway, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Pakistan, Spain, Mexico, Egypt, Myanmar and Guatemala.

Many international organizations and institutions, such as the Society of Automotive Engineers from the US, Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft research organization, and the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, will participate in the conference.

There will be 23 parallel forums with academics, experts and executives from 13 countries including the US, Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Japan and Singapore, to deliver keynote speeches.

The Tiankai Higher Education Innovation Park is to open on Thursday, as a highlight of this year's WIC.

The establishment of Tiankai Higher Education Innovation Park was an important and strategic decision made by Tianjin to fully implement the strategy for invigorating synergy between science and education and promoting development via innovation.

With the support of key universities and state-level innovation platforms in Tianjin, the Tiankai Higher Education Innovation Park is aimed at becoming a source of scientific and technological innovation, which will make breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, focus on the commercialization of scientific and technological results, and promote the integrated development of innovative and industrial chains.

The 10-kilovolt Snowflake Network, which was made by State Grid Tianjin and independently developed with Chinese intellectual property rights, has completed pilot construction in areas such as Quanyun village in Hexi district of Tianjin. It will debut at this year's WIC. The core device in the Snowflake Network is the energy router, which makes the power distribution more secure, reliable, economical and efficient.

