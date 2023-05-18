Union Pacific Elevates Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali to Executive Vice President

OMAHA, Neb., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Understanding the pivotal role technology and innovation play in the railroad industry and its future growth, Union Pacific Railroad today announced Chief Information Officer Rahul Jalali has been named executive vice president, effective June 1.

Rahul Jalali (PRNewswire)

Jalali has played a pivotal role in the company's modernization efforts and will continue leading the development, implementation and operation of Union Pacific's information and telecommunications technologies, delivering high-tech solutions for the railroad and its customers. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer, having joined Union Pacific in 2020.

"Rahul is an innovative, customer-focused leader who has guided our team in developing technology solutions that are focused on providing safe, efficient, and secure service," said Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "Under his leadership, I look forward to continuing to enhance how we support our employees and serve our customers through industry-leading, secure, technological advancements."

Under Jalali's leadership, Union Pacific's Tech team has driven innovative technologies to optimize customer supply chains, enhance efficiency and improve the company's overall service product. He has focused on transforming Union Pacific into a platform company, creating a high-performing culture through recruitment, diversity and inclusion.

He recently earned a spot on Forbes CIO Next List, highlighting 50 technology leaders who are redefining the CIO role and advancing game-changing innovation. He also was named one of Railway Age's 2022 Readers' Influential Leaders, nominated by subscribers as one of the industry's top 10 influential individuals. Additionally, in 2023 Jalali was appointed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to its Cybersecurity Advisory Committee (CSAC).

Before joining Union Pacific, Jalali spent 23 years with retail leader Walmart Inc. in increasing leadership roles, including corporate vice president in the technology division.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation