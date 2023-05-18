TWEDDLE GROUP NAMES SCOTT JURANEK CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group has announced Scott Juranek as Chief Technology Officer. An experienced leader, Mr. Juranek's new role became official on April 25th, 2023.

"We create specialized, highly valuable software products for some of the world's largest companies."

"For the last year, Scott has been serving as an advisor to Tweddle Group as well as our parent company, CJK Group," said Todd Headlee, President of Tweddle Group. "Having worked with Scott previously, I know he has the leadership and strategic mindset required for this role as we introduce new ways to serve our customers through technology driven solutions."

"I've had the privilege of getting to know many people on the Tweddle team for over the last year now," said Juranek. "We create specialized, highly valuable software products for some of the world's largest companies. Our products allow these companies to deliver an elevated user experience to their customers and service networks. I share Todd's vision of enabling our products to reach a wider variety of OEMs and to ultimately help them bring more value to their customers."

Most recently, Juranek was CEO and CTO of GrowthZone, a rapidly growing software company. Prior to this he led software development at Landis+Gyr. He also has experience in software consulting with HP/Compaq, where he worked with such notable companies as E*Trade, Fair Issac, and Lori Medical Labs.

As CTO, Juranek is responsible for Tweddle Group's software product management and development, as well as internal IT. With his diverse background in software management, Juranek is prepared to move Tweddle Group forward in repositioning their technology as an enterprise software as a service solution (Saas).

Juranek added, "If we 'productize' some of the things we've built and complement that with a focused sales and marketing effort, this will help us in our strategy of expanding our customer base and set the stage for the next round of growth for the next decade and beyond."

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

