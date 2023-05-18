Asieris Deepens Strategic Partnership with UroViu to Further Develop Integrated Diagnosis and Treatment Platform for Bladder Cancer

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176), a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announced a strategic collaboration with UroViu Corporation ("UroViu"). Asieris Pharmaceuticals will obtain exclusive global rights to UroViu's patented technology of portable single-use cystoscope in the field of fluorescent imaging.

Under the agreement, Asieris Pharmaceuticals will use this patented technology in combination with specific optical imaging agents to conduct research on the application of non-white light imaging technology in the diagnosis and postoperative monitoring of None-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMBC). At the same time, Asieris Pharmaceuticals will be responsible for the global commercialization of the sterile single-use fluorescent Cystoscope.

Previously, Asieris Pharmaceuticals entered a cooperation agreement with UroViu in 2021 for the exclusive registration and commercialization rights of its portable single-use flexible white light cystoscopy system in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

"There is still a huge unmet need for more accessible and safer fluorescent cystoscopy in the diagnosis and surveillance of bladder cancer."Dr. Susan Wang, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development & Strategic Partnership of Asieris said, "We are thrilled to deepen and expand our collaboration with UroViu which enabling us not only to broaden our technology portfolio, but also to expedite the implementation of Asieris' integrated strategy for bladder cancer diagnosis and treatment, aiming to provide more effective disease management options for bladder cancer patients."

"We are excited about the possibilities that our expanded Partnership with Asieris will create. Our unique and expanding portfolio of single use endoscopic products are fulfilling UroViu's promise to greatly improve both the patient and provider experience, elevate the standard of care in a field with rapidly advancing technologies," said Bruce OuYang, Founder and CEO of UroViu.

About UroViu Corporation

UroViu has developed a proprietary, portable single-use endoscopic platform of minimally invasive devices to address the issues of device cross contaminations, patient discomfort and workflow inefficiencies.From this platform UroViu already have four (4) FDA cleared products launched and adopted by offices and clinics of urology, gynecology and urogynecology in USA.

UroViu holds key patents for portable single-use endoscope and is expanding IP portfolio to include scope-drug, scope-device and robotic assisted surgery applications. UroViu is also actively partnering with drug and device companies for comprehensive disease management.

UroViu is led by pioneers in the field of portable single-use endoscope innovation and manufacturing, and operated by an experienced medical device management team in Asia and USA.

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176.SH), founded in March 2010, is a global biopharma company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs that treat genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. We strive to improve human health and help people live a more dignified life. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet medical needs, and adopts a forward-looking approach in product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

Contact: ymji@asieris.cn

