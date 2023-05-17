Team Velocity's Apollo® Sites technology is now available to all Genesis retailers nationwide through the Genesis Dealer Website Certification Program (DWCP).

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Velocity has announced a strategic partnership with Genesis as the manufacturer's newest website provider, giving retailers the opportunity to build a more connected and personalized vehicle ownership experience for their customers. Team Velocity developed the Apollo platform as the first all-inclusive automotive retail solution to enable the seamless integration of website, advertising, and retention strategies through a single vendor.

Team Velocity® Announced As Newest Genesis Certified Website Provider (PRNewswire)

"Team Velocity is honored to have been named as the newest certified provider for Genesis," said Justin Byrd, President at Team Velocity. "We are so excited that Genesis retailers nationwide can now offer their customers a personalized experience through our innovative Apollo platform. We are beyond committed to providing the best technology and customer experience in the industry and are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand on our offerings to Genesis retailers."

Team Velocity pairs industry-leading automated technology with unmatched customer service, giving retailers the tools needed to exceed expectations. Retailers who make the switch to the Apollo Sites website platform gain access to unique technology advancements, including:

Personal Websites: A personalized customer website that enables unique and relevant shopping experiences at every stage of the purchasing journey.

Smart Communications: Keep customers coming back with automated, action-based emails designed to re-engage shoppers based on dozens of specific actions that result in more transactions.

Command Center: Apollo includes a detailed snapshot of all your Perfect Prospects, including customers in equity, due for service, and active shoppers, giving dealers valuable insights in real time. The Command Center also includes a robust Customer Journey Report to view every engagement for deeper insights into shopping behavior, lead generation, and retention strategies.

"Team Velocity has been a valuable partner to our dealership," said James Hayth, General Manager at Genesis of Austin. "Through Apollo, we can easily push out messaging that is consistent across all of our digital marketing channels. We can also personalize what we show to each customer based on their behavior and prior purchases, which gives us that much more control and insight."

About Team Velocity

Team Velocity is revolutionizing the automotive industry with technology that digitizes the car buying and vehicle ownership processes. Made by dealers for dealers, our Apollo Customer Experience Platform provides a suite of integrated applications that make, manage, and measure frictionless consumer experiences from the initial engagement to a final transaction. Apollo empowers dealers to own the entire customer journey by delivering hyper-personalized campaigns across every touchpoint, maximizing ROI and lifetime revenue.

For more information, please visit www.teamvelocitymarketing.com .

